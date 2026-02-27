MEC Diale-Tlabela warns against traffic law violations

MEC Diale-Tlabela Issues Stern Warning on non-compliance with traffic and public transport laws

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) has issued a stern warning to motorists and public transport operators who continue to disregard traffic regulations and defy law enforcement directives on Gauteng’s roads.

The Department has observed with serious concern the persistent non-compliance with key legislative requirements, including driving without valid driver’s licences, operating public transport vehicles without Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs), operating without valid operating licences, and driving unroadworthy vehicles on public roads.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela emphasised that decisive enforcement action will be intensified to restore compliance and protect road users.

“Lawlessness on our roads will not be normalised. Those who deliberately ignore traffic and public transport laws must be prepared to face the full might of the law including substantial fines, vehicle impoundment, and possible arrest.”

The Department reiterates that compliance with traffic and transport legislation is a statutory obligation.

Vehicles operating without proper documentation or in an unsafe mechanical condition pose a direct threat to passengers, pedestrians and other motorists.

“Our law enforcement officers are deployed to protect and safeguard lives. Any operator who chooses to function outside the legal framework is endangering communities and undermining collective road safety efforts.”

Public transport operators are reminded that valid operating licences and strict adherence to approved routes remain mandatory in terms of applicable transport legislation.

Vehicles found operating illegally or deviating from authorised routes will be impounded without exception, with storage and release costs borne by the owner.

“Your vehicle is your livelihood. When it is impounded, your income is immediately affected. Compliance is not only a legal requirement, it is an economic necessity.”

The Department also warns that operating an unroadworthy vehicle constitutes a criminal offence and may invalidate insurance claims, leaving operators fully liable in the event of crashes.

The department urges all road users to:

Carry valid driver’s licences at all times

Obtain and maintain valid PrDPs, where required

Operate strictly with valid operating licences and on approved routes

Ensure vehicles are roadworthy and meet safety standards

“We remain resolute in our commitment to safer roads in Gauteng. Compliance saves lives, protects livelihoods and restores order within the public transport environment.”

The Department further calls on communities, transport operators and motorists to work collaboratively with law enforcement authorities to build a culture of accountability, safety and responsible road usage across the province.

For more information, contact MEC’s Spokesperson:

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates