Lenovo scoops multiple SGS Performance Marks for AI, audio and wearable devices

Jay Suh, Head of Connectivity & Products, North America, SGS (right) presents SGS Performance Mark certificates to Lijun Su, VP & GM of Lenovo PC Accessory

Awards highlight real-world application of SGS’s DIGITAL TRUST framework

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS has recognized Lenovo with multiple performance marks across AI, connectivity, audio and wearable devices. The awards were issued following independent evaluations and presented at CES 2026, highlighting the practical, real-world application of SGS’s DIGITAL TRUST framework in validating device performance.The performance marks awarded to Lenovo include the AI Personal Computer (AIPC) Premium Performance Mark, the Wi-Fi Premium Performance Mark, the Spatial Voice Isolation Performance Tested Mark and the Wearable Comfort Premium Performance Mark.The AIPC mark validates AI computing performance across hardware capability, application execution, system responsiveness and data privacy. The Wi-Fi mark confirms reliable connectivity under both laboratory-controlled and real-world conditions. The Spatial Voice Isolation mark verifies clear and intelligible voice communication, while the Wearable Comfort mark assesses ergonomic design to support prolonged use.Collectively, these independent validations demonstrate how SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, substantiates performance claims and strengthens market confidence by delivering independent, evidence-based verification that helps technology companies bring products to market with confidence and effectively differentiate their offerings.The SGS Performance Mark is product-specific and combines document review, performance testing and claims verification to validate key selling points, support disclaimers and help customers choose the right model for their needs. Products verified under this scheme may display the SGS Performance Mark on products and in promotional materials, signifying that performance has been independently verified and certified by SGS experts.Find out more about SGS DIGITAL TRUST

