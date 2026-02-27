ProHance Highlights Scalable, Responsible AI Adoption at nasscom NTLF 2026

ProHance CEO Ankur Dhingra speaks at nasscom NTLF 2026 in Mumbai The ProHance team at nasscom NTLF 2026

Stress on governance, data integrity and measurable business impact as enterprises scale responsible AI adoption at NTLF 2026.

Enterprises that treat AI as a performance transformation initiative - not just a technology upgrade - will define the next decade.” — Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , the next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform, reinforced its leadership in enterprise AI transformation at the nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2026 (NTLF 2026).NTLF is considered one of Asia’s most influential technology leadership gatherings - where Ankur Dhingra , CEO, ProHance, joined distinguished industry leaders including Ankit Bose, Head – AI at nasscom, Sandeep Dutta, Officer & Head of APAC at Fractal, and Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Chief Growth Officer - Growth Markets 2 at HCLTech, for a high-impact discussion on scaling AI responsibly across enterprises.The session focused on moving beyond experimentation toward enterprise-wide AI adoption anchored in governance, operational rigor, and measurable business outcomes.“AI ambition alone is not enough. Sustainable impact comes from aligning leadership conviction with operational discipline and trusted data foundations. Enterprises that treat AI as a performance transformation initiative - not just a technology upgrade - will define the next decade,” said Dhingra.Key themes that emerged from the discussion were:- From pilot to population scale: AI must move beyond isolated proof-of-concepts pilots into enterprise-wide workflows that drive measurable productivity and performance gains.- Governance as a growth enabler: Strong data integrity, compliance frameworks, and operational controls are critical to scaling AI responsibly in complex global organizations.- Leadership alignment drives impact: Successful AI adoption requires boardroom conviction, cross-functional collaboration, and clearly defined performance metrics.ProHance’s AI-led workforce intelligence platform enables organizations to translate data into actionable insights, helping leaders elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes.As enterprises accelerate generative AI and advanced analytics initiatives, ProHance continues to champion an outcomes-first approach - where technology, governance, and operational intelligence converge to unlock sustainable enterprise value.ABOUT PROHANCEProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction.Today, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000 users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for updates or log onto www.prohance.ai ProHance has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 and has also been recognized in Gartner research for Workforce Analytics and Employee Monitoring solutions.

