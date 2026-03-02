Spectro Cloud and 6WIND Collaborate to Accelerate High-Performance Cloud Networking with NVIDIA

Virtualized and Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

NVIDIA BlueField DPUs with Spectro Cloud’s Kubernetes mgmt & 6WIND’s high-perf networking software, supports scalable, efficient infrastructure for modern distributed and AI-driven workloads.” — Chris Penrose, Global VP of Business Development for Telco at NVIDIA.

PARIS, FRANCE, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectro Cloud and 6WIND today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate high-performance cloud networking for Kubernetes environments at the edge and in the data center, including emerging AI Factory architectures that demand predictable performance, high throughput, and strong isolation. As organizations increasingly deploy demanding, latency-sensitive workloads across distributed infrastructure, the collaboration addresses a critical industry challenge: delivering cloud-native agility without compromising hardware-grade throughput, isolation, or security.The collaboration brings together NVIDIA AI infrastructure, supporting AI Factory deployments and leveraging NVIDIA BlueField DPUs to offload, accelerate, and isolate networking, security, and storage functions, with 6WIND’s Virtual Host Network Accelerator (vHNA), a high-performance networking software solution that delivers advanced routing, multi-tenancy, and security capabilities in a containerized form factor. Spectro Cloud’s Palette provides the unified management plane, enabling declarative orchestration and lifecycle management across large-scale Kubernetes deployments spanning edge and core environments.“The industry is at a pivot point where software-defined agility can no longer come at the expense of hardware-grade performance,” said Leon Jones, VP of channel and alliances at Spectro Cloud. “By working with NVIDIA and 6WIND, we are enabling customers to deploy and operate high-performance, secure networking at scale while preserving the simplicity and flexibility of cloud-native operations.”“Telecommunications and enterprise customers require deterministic performance, scalability, and security as they modernize their networks,” said Julien Dahan, CEO, at 6WIND. “This collaboration brings together hardware acceleration, cloud-native orchestration, and carrier-grade virtual networking to help organizations address the requirements of next-generation edge, data center, and AI-driven infrastructure.”“As networking, security, and storage functions continue to shift toward software-defined and cloud-native architectures, and as AI Factories introduce new performance and efficiency demands, acceleration becomes essential,” said Chris Penrose, global VP of business development for telco at NVIDIA. “By combining NVIDIA BlueField DPUs with Spectro Cloud’s Kubernetes management and 6WIND’s high-performance networking software, this collaboration supports scalable, efficient infrastructure for modern distributed and AI-driven workloads.”Together, Spectro Cloud and 6WIND, with NVIDIA technology, are redefining expectations for cloud-native networking by combining accelerated infrastructure, carrier-grade virtual networking, and centralized Kubernetes lifecycle management to support the next generation of distributed and AI-powered applications.Experience the Live Demo at MWCAttendees of Mobile World Congress (MWC) are invited to visit the partners’ booth to experience a live demonstration of the joint Spectro Cloud, and 6WIND solution.About Spectro CloudWith our Palette and PaletteAI platforms, Spectro Cloud solves how enterprises and public sector organizations manage full-stack application and AI infrastructure in any environment: from edge to cloud, and from metal to model.Using the power of cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes, we give platform engineers and operations teams flexibility to choose their perfect stack, while benefiting from complete repeatable consistency. We automate the full lifecycle of complex infrastructure at scale, for massive cost savings and better business outcomes.To learn more, visit www.spectrocloud.com About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in virtualized and cloud-native networking software solutions. Specializing in high-performance and efficiency, 6WIND’s products enable service providers and enterprises to build and manage efficient, scalable, secure, and sustainable networks. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.6WIND’s software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. With a constant commitment to innovation, 6WIND enables its customers to embrace the new AI era and meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore. For more information visit www.6wind.com

