6WIND Announces 2nd-Gen Flagship VSR on Latest Dell PowerEdge with Intel Xeon 6

PARIS, FRANCE, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following last year’s successful launch of its VSR Appliance, 6WIND today announces a second-generation release, built on Dell Technologies latest-generation server platforms and powered by the latest IntelXeon6 processors.This new generation elevates the earlier collaboration, delivering significant gains in throughput, scalability, and operational flexibility — all on standard x86 infrastructure. It underscores 6WIND’s commitment to advancing efficiently network disaggregation by fully leveraging cutting-edge server and network interface technologies.Highlights: What’s NewBuilt on Latest-Generation Dell PowerEdge Servers with Intel Xeon 6The second-generation 6WIND VSR Appliance is based on Dell’s latest-generation PowerEdge platforms and the Intel Xeon 6 processor family, maximizing compute density, performance per watt, and architectural efficiency.Massive Port-Capacity OptionsAvailable configurations scale from 4×10G (40 Gbps) up to 4×400G (1.6 Tbps total port capacity), enabling service providers to address everything from entry deployments to extreme high throughput use cases.Support for Leading-Edge NICsThe platform supports high-performance network adapters including NVIDIA ConnectX 6 and Intel E830, with IntelE835 NIC support planned — ensuring low-latency, high-bandwidth, host-native networking.Fully Optimized for 6WIND PerformanceEach appliance is fine-tuned to unlock the full performance potential of the 6WIND software stack on x86, delivering ultra-high throughput, deterministic low latency, and hardware-agnostic flexibility.Available via Dell and Authorized PartnersThe new-generation VSR Appliance is available directly from Dell or through Dell-authorized partners, extending the procurement and support model introduced with the original 2025 collaboration.Built on a Trusted FoundationThe initial 2025 collaboration between 6WIND and Dell Technologies introduced a unified, high-performance virtualized networking solution under the Dell OEM program — combining Dell infrastructure with 6WIND’s Virtual Service Router software to address the needs of service providers and enterprises.With this second-generation release, 6WIND and Dell Technologies take the next step forward: delivering a future-ready, ultra-scalable, hardware-agnostic router appliance that simplifies deployment and scaling while preserving performance, control, and operational sovereignty.“Since our first Dell co-delivered solution earlier this year, demand has grown rapidly for a more powerful, flexible, and scalable platform,” said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. “This new generation — built on Dell’s latest-generation servers and Intel Xeon 6 — is the direct response to that demand. It delivers unprecedented throughput and flexibility while staying true to our cloud-native, hardware-agnostic philosophy.”About 6WIND6WIND is a global leader in ultra-high-performance cloud networking software, serving Telcos and B2B, NaaS & CaaS and AI Factory Infrastructures.6WIND delivers the industry’s only high-performance Cloud Networking platform that turns standard COTS servers into multi-terabit, sovereign and secure software routers, deployable across edge, AI data-centers and any cloud environment. This enables operators to replace proprietary hardware or build cloud networking environments with open, disaggregated software while achieving carrier-grade throughput, ultra-low latency and superior cost- and energy-efficiency.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore.

