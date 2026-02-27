6WIND Expands VSR Deployment to NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs for Cloud, Telco, and AI Infrastructure

Virtualized and Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance cloud networking software for telco operators, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) providers, and AI factory infrastructures, announces support for NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs) with its VSR (Virtual Service Router) product suite.By supporting NVIDIA BlueField-3, 6WIND extends the deployment options for VSR, allowing customers to run the same cloud-native networking software either on host CPUs or on DPUs. This flexibility enables operators to align their networking architecture with evolving performance, security, and operational requirements—without changing software, features, or day-to-day workflows.As enterprises scale virtualized and accelerated workloads, including AI and cloud-native applications, networking and security demands increasingly benefit from dedicated acceleration alongside CPUs. By leveraging NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, VSR enables hardware-accelerated routing and security services to run directly on the DPU, freeing CPU resources for applications while enhancing overall system performance and security.“Our customers are looking for flexibility in how they deploy cloud networking services as infrastructures become denser and more shared,” said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. “By extending 6WIND VSR deployment to NVIDIA BlueField-3, we give them the freedom to choose CPU or DPU-based deployments based on their needs, while delivering high performance, strong isolation, and improved resource efficiency across cloud, telco, and AI environments.”6WIND VSR on NVIDIA BlueField-3: Key Benefits● Infrastructure Offload and IsolationRouting and security functions are offloaded to the DPU, isolating network services from application workloads.● Hardware accelerationHardware acceleration on BlueField-3 enables high throughput and low latency for east-west and north-south traffic in virtualized and containerized environments.● Consistent Security EnforcementVSR delivers centralized policy enforcement across virtual machines, containers, and bare-metal workloads, ensuring consistent security regardless of deployment model.● Optimized for AI and Accelerated WorkloadsBy freeing host CPU cycles, VSR on BlueField-3 helps maximize GPU utilization and overall system efficiency in AI factories and high-density compute environments.6WIND VSR on BlueField-3 is delivered as a container and can be deployed using standard Docker environments or the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). This ensures consistent cloud-native operations while enabling advanced networking capabilities to be efficiently offloaded to the infrastructure layer.VSR with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU support is available for early adopters (EA) and will be generally available Q1 2026. For more information, visit www.6wind.com About 6WIND6WIND is a global leader in ultra-high-performance cloud networking software, serving Telcos and B2B, NaaS & CaaS and AI Factory Infrastructures.6WIND delivers the industry’s only high-performance Cloud Networking platform that turns standard COTS servers into multi-terabit, sovereign and secure software routers, deployable across edge, AI data-centers and any cloud environment. This enables operators to replace proprietary hardware or build cloud networking environments with open, disaggregated software while achieving carrier-grade throughput, ultra-low latency and superior cost- and energy-efficiency.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.