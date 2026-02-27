World Tic Tac Toe Championship Now Live

Play Tic Tac Toe Victor Varnardo, founder World Tic-Tac-Toe Championship

World Tic Tac Toe Championship Expands With 3x3, 4x4 and 5x5 Challenges and Daily Cash Prizes

“You think you're good at Tic Tac Toe? You’re probably not. I do not think I am wrong but you can easily prove me otherwise if you do not suck at Tic Tac Toe. I have spoken.” — King Supernuts” — Victor Varnardo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship Has BegunNYC Pop-Up Launch: Feb 23 | SXSW Showdown: Mar 12–18The Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship has launched, and with it comes a global skill reckoning led by a singular goal:To prove once and for all who actually understands Tic Tac Toe—and who’s been bluffing since 3rd grade.Created by comedian, inventor, and self-declared supervillain Victor Varnado (PKA King Supernuts), the tournament transforms Tic Tac Toe into a legitimate esports format with real-time rankings, puzzle variants, timed matches, and large-scale board expansions (3x3 to 5x5). What begins as a joke ends as a war for leaderboard dominance.How to CompetePlay instantly at HighScoreGameArcade.com. No app, no install—just pure, free, public, score-tracked competition. Every move updates a global leaderboard. If your name rises, the world sees it happen. If you are the best in the world that day, you get a prize. If you're 26th in the world that day. You get a prize.NYC Pop-Up Events – OngoingThe Championship launched with a series of pop-up leaderboard events across New York City, inviting unsuspecting pedestrians to compete live. Pop-up tournaments will continue throughout NYC in the weeks leading up to SXSW.Follow event timing and leaderboard activity at HighScoreGameArcade.com.Final Showdown at SXSW – Austin, TX | March 12–18The tournament culminates in Austin with a public leaderboard installation and roaming events throughout SXSW. Live matches, city-vs-city rankings, surprise awards, and real-time competition will determine the World’s Greatest Tic Tac Toe Player—who will be declared the official arch-nemesis of King Supernuts.About the CreatorVictor Varnado, professionally known as King Supernuts, is a National Science Foundation grantee, cartoonist for The New Yorker, and media technologist whose work spans Comedy Central, Marvel Comics, and TruTV. Through his digital studio High Score Game Arcade , he produces internet-scale game events built on absurdity, legitimacy, and precision engineering.Competition Access:🎮 HighScoreGameArcade.com — Play the Game🏆 WorldwideHighScore.com — League Details🕴️ KingSupernuts.com — Persona & Mythology📣 Twitter / IG: @highscorega

