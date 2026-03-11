THE PROFESSIONAL GRAPPLING FEDERATION WEEK 2 MATCHUPS LIVE TODAY ON KICK, YOUTUBE, PGF.WORLD AND FAST CHANNELS AT 4PM PT

PGF Season 9 Week 2 airs live today at 4 PM PT. Las Vegas Kings lead after Week 1 as the PGF transforms Jiu-Jitsu into a mainstream sport.

Seeing the strategies unfold in Week 1 proved that the Season 9 Championship is truly anyone’s to win. The fans saw exactly what we promised: fast-paced, submission-focused grappling.” — PGF Commissioner Brandon McCaghren

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE PROFESSIONAL GRAPPLING FEDERATION SETS STAGE FOR PIVOTAL WEEK 2 MATCHUPS LIVE TODAY ON KICK, YOUTUBE, PGF.WORLD AND FAST CHANNEL PARTNERS AT 4PM PTLeague-Based Jiu-Jitsu Weekly TV Programming Picking Up Momentum GloballyThe Professional Grappling Federation (PGF) Season 9 Regular Season is officially underway following an electrifying opening night of matches on March 4th. The four expansion teams, the Alabama Twisters, Colorado Wolverines, Las Vegas Kings, and Philadelphia Phenoms, delivered high-stakes, submission-focused action to kick off the new season.Fans can stream all matches live on Kick.com , PGF.world, the PGF Youtube Channel In Week 1, the Las Vegas Kings secured a decisive lead over the Philadelphia Phenom and Alabama Twisters, showcasing their strategic draft choices and disciplined teamwork. Meanwhile, newcomers, Colorado Wolverines, suffered from week 1 last minute losses making the Week 2 matchups crucial to get back in the race.All Week 1 stats can be found here: https://www.pgf.world/ PGF Commissioner Brandon McCaghren, a 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt, commented on the action: “Seeing the strategies unfold in Week 1 proved that the Season 9 Championship is truly anyone’s to win. The fans saw exactly what we promised: fast-paced, submission-focused grappling optimized for a great viewing experience.”About the Professional Grapplers Federation (PGF)The Professional Grapplers Federation (PGF) is a groundbreaking professional Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling league designed to transform Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from a tournament-based martial art into a mainstream spectator sport and viable career path for athletes. Built on a team-based, seasonal format with franchise ownership, rankings, and story-driven live-streamed events, the PGF delivers fast-paced, submission-focused grappling that is optimized for both hardcore Jiu-Jitsu practitioners and new combat sports fans. Through weekly episodes, live broadcasts, and on-demand digital content, the PGF showcases elite grapplers while creating compelling narratives that drive engagement across social media and streaming platforms.Co-founded by an elite group of innovators, the PGF brings together music, media, and martial arts at the highest level. Zoltan Bathory, judo and Jiu-Jitsu black belt, national silver medalist, serial entrepreneur, and founder/guitarist of multi-platinum hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch, leads the charge in global brand vision and athlete advocacy. Keelan Lawyer, founder of Subconscious Studios, is a pioneer in Jiu-Jitsu cinematography and production, leveraging cutting-edge video technology to elevate how grappling is filmed, packaged, and experienced. Brandon McCaghren, a 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt, PGF Commissioner, and one of the most recognizable voices in modern grappling through his work with UFC, CJJ, EBI, and ADCC, drives rules innovation, athlete development, and fan education. Heather Grace Gracie, CEO of Gracie Fight Management and granddaughter of Carlos Gracie Sr., connects the PGF to the legendary Gracie Jiu-Jitsu dynasty while applying her expertise in fighter management, brand building, and combat sports entrepreneurship.The PGF is further supported by a world-class advisory board featuring some of the most influential names in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts: Royce Gracie, Carlos Machado, Jean Jacques Machado, Eddie Bravo, Pedro Sauer, Renzo Gracie, Mike Swain, Joe Marchal, Jonathan Anastas, Mica Cipili, and Erik Reynolds. Together, they guide the league’s competitive format, athlete pipeline, and global expansion strategy to ensure the PGF remains at the forefront of modern grappling.The Professional Grapplers Federation continues to redefine how Jiu-Jitsu is watched, monetized, and experienced combining high-production streaming, league structure, and elite competition to build the future of professional grappling. For schedules, athlete rosters, live streams, sponsorship opportunities, and franchise information, visit https://www.pgf.world For franchise inquiries, sponsorships contact marketing@pgf.world.For media inquiries bios, assets and interviews please contact: erik@studiostrategic.com

