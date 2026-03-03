THE PROFESSIONAL GRAPPLING FEDERATION (PGF) IGNITES SEASON 9 WITH GLOBAL STREAMING PARTNERSHIP WITH KICK.COM

Alabama Twisters Philadelphia Phenoms Las Vegas Kings Colorado Wolverines

Match Week One Kicks Off Livestreaming Across Kick, Youtube and Select CTV Partners March 4th at 4pm Pacific

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Grappling Federation (PGF) returns to the global stage on March 4, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific, as the Professional Grappling Federation (PGF) kicks off the highly anticipated opening day of the 2026 Season. Following a star-studded draft in Las Vegas, four powerhouse BJJ franchises are set to collide in a team-based format designed to push the limits of BJJ as a sport.A New Era of Digital Broadcast: PGF x Kick.comIn a landmark move to expand its global footprint, the PGF is proud to announce a new streaming partnership with Kick.com. While the league will continue to livestream all matches across its existing channels, including the PGF YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@pgfworld ) and www.PGF.World , the new https://kick.com/pgfworld channel will serve as the premier destination for the ultimate fan experience. Fans tuning into the https://kick.com/pgfworld livestream can expect exclusive, live-only content from league officials, team owners, and the athletes themselves that will not be available anywhere else. Follow the League, The Teams, Athletes and Talent channels across Kick as they bring to the platform authentic personalities, Jiu Jitsu insight, fitness and wellness, as well as all the other things that interest them like video games, music, their celebrity friends and more."We are incredibly proud to partner with the team at Kick to bring our high-energy, team-based format to their platform," said PGF Commissioner Brandon McCaghren. "We deeply value the support from the Kick team and are excited to bring live team-based Jiu-Jitsu to this amazing community. Their commitment to creators and live interaction makes them the perfect home for the PGF's evolution."Match Day 1: The StakesThe March 4th opener marks the beginning of a grueling 5-week regular season where the Alabama Twisters, Colorado Wolverines, Las Vegas Kings, and Philadelphia Phenoms battle for divisional dominance.Season 9 TimelineMarch 4th - 2026 PGF Season begins. First matches broadcast live at 4pm PacificMarch 11March 18March 25April 1 - Regular Season CloserApril 8th - 2026 PGF PlayoffsThe Format4 Teams. 5-Man Rosters. 5-Week Regular Season + Playoffs.Alabama TwistersColorado WolverinesLas Vegas KingsPhiladelphia Phenoms– more–About the Professional Grappling Federation (PGF)The Professional Grappling Federation (PGF) is a groundbreaking professional Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and submission grappling league designed to transform Brazilian Jiu Jitsu from a tournament-based martial art into a mainstream spectator sport and viable career path for athletes. Built on a team-based, seasonal format with franchise ownership, rankings, and story-driven live-streamed events, the PGF delivers fast-paced, submission-focused grappling that is optimized for both hardcore Jiu Jitsu practitioners and new combat sports fans. Through weekly episodes, live broadcasts, and on-demand digital content, the PGF showcases elite grapplers while creating compelling narratives that drive engagement across social media and streaming platforms.Co-founded by an elite group of innovators, the PGF brings together music, media, and martial arts at the highest level. Zoltan Bathory, judo and Jiu Jitsu black belt, national silver medalist, serial entrepreneur, and founder/guitarist of multi-platinum hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch, leads the charge in global brand vision and athlete advocacy. Keelan Lawyer, founder of Subconscious Studios, is a pioneer in Jiu Jitsu cinematography and production, leveraging cutting-edge video technology to elevate how grappling is filmed, packaged, and experienced. Brandon McCaghren, a 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt, PGF Commissioner, and one of the most recognizable voices in modern grappling through his work with UFC, CJJ, EBI, and ADCC, drives rules innovation, athlete development, and fan education. Heather Grace Gracie, CEO of Gracie Fight Management and granddaughter of Carlos Gracie Sr., connects the PGF to the legendary Gracie Jiu-Jitsu dynasty while applying her expertise in fighter management, brand building, and combat sports entrepreneurship.The PGF is further supported by a world-class advisory board featuring some of the most influential names in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts: Royce Gracie, Carlos Machado, Jean Jacques Machado, Eddie Bravo, Pedro Sauer, Renzo Gracie, Mike Swain, Joe Marchal, Jonathan Anastas, Mica Cipili, and Erik Reynolds. Together, they guide the league’s competitive format, athlete pipeline, and global expansion strategy to ensure the PGF remains at the forefront of modern grappling.The Professional Grappling Federation continues to redefine how Jiu Jitsu is watched, monetized, and experienced combining high-production streaming, league structure, and elite competition to build the future of professional grappling. For schedules, athlete rosters, live streams, sponsorship opportunities, and franchise information, visit https://www.pgf.world For franchise inquiries, sponsorships contact marketing@pgf.world.For media inquiries bios, assets and interviews please contact: erik@studiostrategic.com

Season 9 Preview

