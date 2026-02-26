MPD Makes Arrest in 2022 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a homicide that occurred in 2022.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at approximately 10:20 pm, officers responded to the 300 block of 56th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, 23-year-old Richard Price, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

On Friday, May 23, 2025, the victim succumbed to her injuries. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Danielle Hicks-Best, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court indictment, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fugitive Unit responded to DC Jail and charged Price with First Degree Murder While Armed. Following his booking, he was remanded back into the custody of the DC Department of Corrections.

CCN: 22058767

###