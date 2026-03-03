SHIFT HR Compliance Training Launches Giving and Receiving Feedback Microlearning Course

New microlearning course helps employees build confidence and turn feedback into growth

Feedback conversations shape culture every single day. When employees know how to give and receive feedback well, it reduces conflict, strengthens trust, and helps teams move forward together.” — Katherin Nukk-Freeman, President

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHIFT HR Compliance Training today announced the launch of "Conversations that Count: Giving and Receiving Feedback" , a new 10-minute microlearning course designed to help employees navigate feedback conversations with clarity, confidence, and purpose. As organizations prioritize engagement, retention, and stronger cross-functional collaboration, the ability to give and receive feedback effectively has become a core workplace competency.Part of the SHIFT in Minutes microlearning series, "Conversations that Count: Giving and Receiving Feedback" equips employees with practical tools to share feedback effectively, respond with openness, and turn everyday interactions into meaningful opportunities for improvement. Because how feedback is delivered — and received — often determines whether trust is strengthened or strained. Through real-world examples and interactive activities, learners build confidence in delivering feedback that inspires growth, fosters trust, and supports continuous improvement across teams.“Feedback conversations shape culture every single day,” said Katherin Nukk-Freeman, Co-Founder and President of SHIFT HR Compliance Training. “When employees know how to give and receive feedback well, it reduces conflict, strengthens trust, and helps teams move forward together. In today's workplace, that capability isn't optional, it's foundational.”Designed by employment attorneys and workplace training experts, the course prepares employees to navigate real-world feedback moments with clarity and accountability.Built for all employees, it uses realistic scenarios to reinforce constructive feedback behaviors that strengthen collaboration and performance. Research shows 96 percent of employees value regular feedback, yet only half act on it when guidance is unclear or untimely. As expectations for transparency and growth continue to rise across organizations, consistent and constructive feedback is increasingly linked to engagement, performance, and long-term retention.The course’s short, focused format helps organizations reinforce effective feedback consistently, supporting engagement, retention, and measurable results while fitting seamlessly into the flow of work."Conversations that Count: Giving and Receiving Feedback" is available now as part of the SHIFT in Minutes microlearning offering.For more information about the course and SHIFT HR Compliance Training's full suite of workplace training solutions, visit shiftelt.com.About SHIFT HR Compliance TrainingSHIFT HR Compliance Training is the only workplace training company founded by employment attorneys, offering HR compliance and workplace culture training that turns mandates into opportunities for growth and lasting culture change. SHIFT combines legal precision, empathy-driven storytelling, and real-world relevance to deliver training that reduces risk, builds inclusion, and helps organizations thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.