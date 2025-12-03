SHIFT HR Compliance Training Launches Harassment & Discrimination Course for Manufacturing and Trade Workforces

Preventing Workplace Harassment and Discrimination for Manufacturing and Trade course from SHIFT HR Compliance Training

Newest edition of SHIFT’s award-winning training tackles the unique challenges and culture of today’s manufacturing and trade environments.

Manufacturing and trade environments rely on teamwork and trust. When employees know their role in preventing harassment and discrimination, they help build safer, stronger, more inclusive workplaces.” — Katherin Nukk-Freeman, President

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The training experts at SHIFT HR Compliance Training today announced the launch of Preventing Workplace Harassment and Discrimination for Manufacturing and Trade, a new, industry-tailored eLearning course designed specifically for the manufacturing and trade workforce.Harassment and discrimination remain among the most persistent challenges impacting safety, morale, and retention in manufacturing and trade environments. Beyond compliance, fostering a culture of respect is critical to maintaining productivity, teamwork, and trust on the floor and across job sites. SHIFT’s new course empowers organizations to turn compliance into culture change by helping employees and leaders alike recognize, prevent, and respond to issues before they escalate.ADDRESSING THE UNIQUE RISKS FACING MANUFACTURING & TRADE WORKFORCESWhile harassment and discrimination training is now a broadly accepted compliance requirement, manufacturing and trade workforces face distinct challenges like shift-based schedules, hands-on operations, diverse contractor populations, and frequent turnover. This new course equips both employees and supervisors with practical, real-world tools to identify, prevent, and respond to harassment and discrimination in dynamic, production-driven settings.Katherine Nukk-Freeman, Co-Founder & President of SHIFT HR Compliance Training, commented: “For employers in manufacturing and trades, compliance training can’t be generic. It must reflect the unique rhythms, risks and workforce characteristics of the floor, the plant, and the job site. This industry-specific edition is built to do exactly that.”WHY MANUFACTURING & TRADE WORKFORCES NEED THIS NOWWorkplace culture, safety and regulatory compliance are intertwined in manufacturing and trade. A respectful, inclusive environment is not only a legal imperative, it enhances safety, productivity and morale. In the manufacturing and trade sectors, where team cohesion, safety protocol and physical collaboration are critical, the human cost of unaddressed harassment or discrimination can ripple far beyond HR: equipment downtime, safety incidents, and erosion of trust can quickly follow.ABOUT THE COURSEThe Preventing Workplace Harassment and Discrimination for Manufacturing and Trade course blends comprehensive learning with everyday practicality to help managers and employees apply effective prevention strategies on the job.Learners will:- Identify and prevent harassment, discrimination, and retaliation across the workplace.- Recognize and respond to inappropriate behavior early through safe intervention and reporting.- Apply intent vs. impact awareness to promote respect and safer communication.- Strengthen teamwork and accountability with bystander and prevention skills.- Reinforce learning through real manufacturing scenarios that drive lasting culture change.Preventing Harassment and Discrimination for Manufacturing and Trade is designed for both individual learners and organizational rollouts.“Manufacturing and trade environments run on teamwork and trust,” said Nukk-Freeman. “When every employee understands their role in preventing harassment and discrimination, they help build safer, stronger, and more inclusive workplaces.”A MODERN APPROACH TO COMPLIANCEThe new industry-specific course is available now as part of SHIFT HR Compliance Training’s portfolio of HR compliance training and workplace culture courses. SHIFT’s approach transforms required compliance training into opportunities to strengthen culture by building awareness, accountability, and respect that extend far beyond the legal baseline.ABOUT SHIFT HR COMPLIANCE TRAININGSHIFT HR Compliance Training is the only workplace training company founded by employment attorneys, offering HR compliance and workplace culture training that turns mandates into opportunities for growth and lasting culture change. SHIFT combines legal precision, empathy-driven storytelling, and real-world relevance to deliver training that reduces risk, builds inclusion, and helps organizations thrive.

