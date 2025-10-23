SHIFT HR Compliance Training to Launch New Course on Psychological Safety  

New 20-minute training helps organizations strengthen trust, collaboration, and readiness for AI-driven workplace change.

The organization that will thrive with AI won't have the smartest tech. They will have Psychological Safety that empowers people to ask questions, voice concerns, and innovate without fear.” — Katherin Nukk-Freeman, President

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations race to adopt AI and manage rapid workplace change, one question matters more than any technology: Do teams have the trust and psychological safety to lead through it?Today SHIFT HR Compliance Training , a leader in innovative workplace training solutions, announced the launch of " Building Psychological Safety for High Performing Teams ", a new 20-minute interactive e-learning course available starting November 2025. The course equips employees and leaders with the tools to strengthen communication, collaboration, and trust, the essential drivers of high performance and effective change.Why Psychological Safety MattersPsychological safety is the foundation of a team’s ability to communicate openly, take thoughtful risks, and learn from mistakes without fear of punishment or judgment. It’s increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of resilient, innovative workplaces. SHIFT HR Compliance Training’s new course delivers practical tools to help learners identify barriers, model supportive behaviors, and foster environments where people feel empowered to contribute, especially amid rapid technological and organizational change.“Everyone’s talking about AI — the tools, the roadmaps, the ROI — but not enough people are asking if their cultures are ready for it,” said Katherine Nukk-Freeman, Co-Founder and President of SHIFT HR Compliance Training. “The organizations that will adapt best to AI aren’t just the ones with the smartest technology. They’re the ones with the trust, communication, and psychological safety that empower people to ask questions, raise concerns, and innovate without fear.”About the CourseThe 20-minute format balances depth with accessibility, providing a focused learning experience that fits into the flow of work while offering meaningful strategies managers and teams can apply immediately.Learners will:- Understand what psychological safety is and why it’s essential for performance and innovation- Recognize the signs of fear-based environments- Learn practical ways to build openness, trust, and accountability- Practice responses to real workplace scenarios- Leave with simple steps they can immediately apply to strengthen communication and collaboration"Building Psychological Safety for High Performing Teams" is designed for both individual learners and organizational rollouts.For employees, it builds confidence to engage more openly and inclusively. For leaders, it provides clear tools to model vulnerability, encourage feedback, and foster environments where people and ideas thrive.“Real change happens when training builds empathy, awareness, and accountability,” added Nukk-Freeman. “That’s how we create environments where people feel safe to grow, innovate, and thrive.”The new course will be available starting November 2025 as part of SHIFT HR Compliance Training’s portfolio of HR compliance and workplace culture training programs.About SHIFT HR Compliance TrainingSHIFT HR Compliance Training is the only workplace training company founded by employment attorneys, offering HR compliance and workplace culture training that turns mandates into opportunities for growth and lasting culture change. SHIFT combines legal precision, empathy-driven storytelling, and real-world relevance to deliver training that reduces risk, builds inclusion, and helps organizations thrive.

