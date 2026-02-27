FFRP Takes Action to Combat Growing Fire Risk in California

FFRP Deploys New Wildfire Responders While Advancing AB 2483 to Strengthen Hiring Pathways. CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD FOR FFRP SAY'S "WE'RE READY!"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As California prepares for another potentially devastating wildfire season, the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP) is taking proactive measures to address the growing fire risk. With the graduation of its first cohort, FFRP is deploying new wildfire responders while also advancing legislation to strengthen hiring pathways.The FFRP, a program under the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, was established in response to the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires in the state. Its mission is to recruit and train a diverse group of individuals to become qualified wildland firefighters, with a focus on underrepresented communities. BISHOP L. J. GUILLORY, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD FOR FFRP SAY'S "WE'RE READY!"This year, FFRP will graduate its first cohort of recruits, who have undergone rigorous training in fire suppression, safety, and emergency response. These new responders will join the ranks of California's firefighting force, helping to combat wildfires and protect communities across the state.In addition to deploying new responders, FFRP is also working to strengthen hiring pathways for future recruits. The program is actively supporting Assembly Bill 2483, which aims to create a more streamlined and equitable process for hiring wildland firefighters. FFRP believes that this legislation will not only benefit the program but also help to diversify and strengthen the state's firefighting workforce.As California continues to face the threat of wildfires, FFRP remains committed to its mission of recruiting and training a diverse group of individuals to protect the state's forests and communities. With the deployment of new responders and the advancement of AB 2483, FFRP is taking important steps to combat the growing fire risk and ensure the safety of all Californians.Media will capture:● Powerful visuals of newly certified wildfire professionals● Graduate interviews on entering the wildfire workforce● Leadership commentary on AB 2483 and California’s fire response capacityEvent DetailsWhat: FFRP Cohort 7C GraduationWhen: Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.Where: California Science Center – Loker Conference Room700 Exposition Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037Please email kristen@forestryfirerp.org to RSVP. Interviews available upon request.This Saturday, California’s next wildfire responders step forward, and the policy shaping theirfuture moves forward with them.For more information on FFRP and its efforts to address the wildfire crisis, please visit www.forestryfirerp.org or contact Kristen Ordaz at 562-907-8843 or kristen@forestryfirerp.org.

