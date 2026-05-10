The Mother's Day Brunch at the DC-3 The DC-3 Gourmet Cafe

BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY & TEAM COMPTON Honors Mothers with Free Sunday Brunch at DC3 Cafe in COMPTON 961 West Alondra Blvd.

I would like to give my sincere gratitude to Team Compton for co-sponsoring this Mother's Day Brunch” — Bishop Leroy GUILLORY, OMBUDSMAN GENERAL

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Leroy Guillory, Ombudsman General and TEAM COMPTON, is sponsoring a special Mother's Day brunch at the renowned DC3 Cafe located at the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum in the heart of Compton from 10 am to 3 pm. The event, which will be free for all mothers, aims to honor and celebrate the mothers of the City of Compton for their unwavering support and dedication to their families and community. "We owe these mothers of Compton for standing in the gap for this entire city!" Said, Bishop Guillory.Bishop Guillory, a prominent figure in the Compton community, expressed his gratitude toward the city's mothers, stating they have been the true angels who have kept Compton in the good graces of God. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating the hard work and sacrifices of mothers, who have played a crucial role in shaping the city and its people. The Sunday brunch was a small gesture of appreciation for their tireless efforts.The event will be a huge success, with a large turnout of mothers and their families as the event has 250 RSVPs. The DC3 Cafe, known for its delicious food and rich history, provided the perfect setting for the celebration. Attendees will be treated to a delectable spread of food, music, and heartfelt speeches honoring the mothers of Compton. The event also will serve as an opportunity for the community to come together and show support for the mothers who have held the city up.TEAM COMPTON, a group of stakeholders organized and dedicated to promoting unity and progress in the city, intends to make the Mother's Day brunch an annual tradition. The organization aims to continue honoring and uplifting the mothers of Compton, who have been the backbone of the community. For more information about TEAM COMPTON visit Bishop Guillory's website at www.Bishopljguillory.com The Mother's Day brunch at DC3 Cafe is promised to be a heartwarming and memorable event, bringing the community together to celebrate the mothers of Compton. TEAM COMPTON and Bishop Guillory extend their sincere thanks to all the mothers for their unwavering love and support. The event is a true testament to the strength and resilience of the mothers of Compton, and their contributions will continue to be recognized and appreciated.Bishop Guillory and Team Compton came together to host a special brunch event to honor the mothers in the community. The event, co-sponsored by Team Compton, will also serve as the launch of a new song titled "Team Compton," written by the team and produced by record industry legend "Cricket." The song aims to inspire and unite the people of Compton as Bishop Guillory runs for Mayor in the upcoming June 2 election."I would like to give my sincere gratitude to Team Compton for co-sponsoring this Mother's Day Brunch," said Bishop Guillory. "It is an honor to have such a dedicated and talented team by my side as we work towards a better future for Compton. This brunch is a small token of appreciation for the mothers in our community who play such an important role in shaping our city."The Mother's Day brunch will take place on May 10 at the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum and will feature a special performance of the new song "Team Compton.""We are excited to release our new song 'Team Compton' at this most paramount event," said Bishop Guillory. "The song was written by our team, and we hope it will inspire and unite the people of Compton as we work towards a brighter future for our city. We are grateful to have the support of Team Compton and we look forward to seeing everyone at the Mother's Day brunch."As Bishop Guillory continues his campaign for Mayor, this event serves as a reminder of the importance of community and coming together to create positive change. The release of the new song "Team Compton" is a testament to the unity and strength of the people of Compton. For more information about the Mother's Day brunch and the upcoming election, please visit Bishop Guillory's website. WWW.BISHOPLJGUILLORY.COM

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