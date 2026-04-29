Bishop Leroy Guillory' Takes a Stand Against Unfair Burden on Property Owners in Compton Mayoral Campaign

The Ombudsman General Standing Up For Compton Property Owners

INITIATIVE MEASURE TO AMEND THE COMPTON CITY CHARTER TO REPEAL THE TAX THAT FUNDS CITY EMPLOYEE PENSIONS! Ombudsman General, 'Calls for End to Burdensome Tax'

That's right only 12 cities in the entire state force their responsibility on the property owner in their cities and Compton is one of that dirty dozen” — BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY, OMBUDSMAN GENERAL

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ombudsman General Supports Compton Property Owners, Collects Signatures to Force Compton City Officials To Pay Their Own Bills!Stop Property Tax Burden On The Stakeholders And Pay Their Own for City Employee Pensions. Bishop Leroy Guillory , (Former) Compton Chairman of the Public Safety Commission and now the front runner Candidate for Mayor of Compton, is making waves in his campaign by taking a stand against the unfair burden placed on property owners to pay for city employee pensions. Bishop Guillory who is also, the Ombudsman General has launched a signature collection campaign to place an initiative on the November 2026 ballot that would require city officials to stop taxing Property Owners for Compton's employee pensions.Bishop Guillory believes it is unjust for property owners to bear the brunt of funding city employee pensions, especially since many of these employees who also own property in Compton believe their property taxes are higher than those in most other cities in the state. Born, raised and educated in Compton and still a resident and business owner, Bishop Guillory understands the struggles and financial strain that property owners face. He is committed to finding a fair and equitable solution that does not place an unfair burden on property owners, whom he refers to as the Real Stakeholders in the city.In support of his stance, dozens of Compton Stakeholders have helped launch a signature collection campaign to place an initiative on the ballot that would require city officials to stop taxing property owners. This initiative would shift the responsibility of funding city employee pensions to the city's general fund, rather than relying solely on property taxes. Bishop Guillory is urging all registered Compton voters to sign the petition and make their voices heard in support of this initiative.Many property owners have expressed their frustration and are eager to see a change in the current system. Bishop Guillory is confident that with enough signatures, the initiative will be placed on the ballot, giving Compton residents the opportunity to vote for a fair and just solution.Bishop Guillory's campaign for Mayor of Compton is gaining momentum as he continues to advocate for the rights and well-being of the community. His stance on the unfair burden placed on property owners has struck a chord with many residents, as the Ombudsman General he says this initiative is a testament to the support for his cause.INITIATIVE MEASURE TO BE DIRECTLY SUBMITTEDTO THE VOTERS CITY OF COMPTONOFFICIAL TITLE AND SUMMARYThe City Attorney has prepared the following title and summary of the chief purpose and points of the proposedmeasureINITIATIVE MEASURE TO AMEND THE COMPTON CITY CHARTER TO REPEALTHE TAX THAT FUNDS CITY EMPLOYEE PENSIONSImpartial SummaryThis initiative proposes amending the Compton City Charter. Under Section 1600 of the City Charter, the California Public Employees Retirement System is the pension system for Compton City employees. The voters of Compton approved this retirement system. To pay for the costs of providing pensions for retiring City employees, the voters also approved imposing: “A [property] tax sufficient to meet all obligations of the City to the State Employees’ Retirement System, for the retirement of City Employees, due and unpaid or to become due during the ensuing fiscal year.” - Compton City Charter Section 1402(b). The voter-approved property tax for pension obligations has been collected by the City every year after it was approved in 1947. Only property owners pay the tax on their property tax bills. It currently provides approximately $35 million to $40 million each year to cover the City’s costs of providing employee pensions. This proposed Charter amendment, if approved by the voters, would repeal the City’s authority to impose the pension tax, but leave the employee pension requirement in effect. The measure states it is not intended to reduce or change any employee’s pension benefits or change the legal requirement in the City Charter that the City provide pension benefits. However, there would be no other revenue dedicated to paying for City employee pensions if the measure passes, so the City would be required to find money to pay for employee pension obligations from other parts of the City’s budget. If passed, the measure would leave the pension tax in place for the current fiscal year and one additionalfiscal year but eliminate the tax after that. Taxpayers could not seek refunds for taxes paid in those two fiscal years. The City could not impose a new property tax to fund employee pensions in the future without voter approval. Only Compton registered voters are eligible to sign this petition. If this proposed Charter amendment qualifies for the ballot, a majority vote (50% +1) of Compton voters would be required to adopt it.FOR THE RECORD:INITIATIVE MEASURE TO BE DIRECTLY SUBMITTEDTO THE VOTERS CITY OF COMPTONPROPONENT:Name: Bishop Leroy GuilloryFULL TEXT OF THE PROPOSED MEASUREPROPOSED CHARTER AMENDMENT CITY OF COMPTONAMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF COMPTON CHARTER RELATING TO THE PROPERTY TAXLEVY FOR EMPLOYER PENSION FUNDINGSECTION 1. PURPOSE AND FINDINGSThe People of the City of Compton find and declare:1. Since 1947, the City has levied property taxes to fund employer pension contributions for City employees, including through a dedicated property tax authorized by the City Charter.2. For decades, Compton property owners have paid a dedicated property tax to fund employer pension contributions. Voters should have the opportunity to decide whether this funding method should continue.3. The purpose of this amendment is to discontinue the Charter requirement that a dedicated property tax be levied for employer pension funding while preserving all vested pension benefits and maintaining the City’s legal obligation to fund employer pension contributions as required by law. The voters intend this amendment to change a funding method, not pension obligations.SECTION 2. MODIFICATION OF CHARTER REQUIREMENTFor the transition period described in Section 4, Article XIV, Section 1402(b) shall continue to apply. Beginning with the first fiscal year thereafter, Article XIV, Section 1402(b) shall no longer require authorized the City Council to levy a property tax for employer pension funding unless subsequently authorized by the voters in accordance with applicable law.SECTION 3. PRESERVATION OF PENSION OBLIGATIONSNothing in this amendment shall reduce, impair, or modify any vested pension benefits of City employees or retirees. Nothing in this amendment shall relieve the City of its legal obligation to make employer pension contributions as required by law.SECTION 4. TRANSITION PERIODThe property tax levy imposed pursuant to Article XIV, Section 1402(b) for employer pension funding shall remain in effect for the fiscal year in which this amendment becomes effective and the immediately following fiscal year.SECTION 5. PROSPECTIVE APPLICATIONThis amendment applies prospectively only. No tax levied or collected prior to termination pursuant to Section 4 shall be subject to refund by reason of this amendment.SECTION 6. SEVERABILITYThe Ombudsman General, Bishop Leroy GUILLORY, has taken a stand against the long-standing issue of property tax in the City of Compton. In a candid conversation, he addressed the burden that has been placed on property owners since 1947 and called for action from city officials.For decades, property owners in Compton have been struggling with the weight of property tax, which has been a major financial burden. Despite this, the responsibility for repealing the tax lies solely on the shoulders of Compton Registered VOTERS. Bishop Leroy GUILLORY, who is also a candidate for mayor, has spoken out against this injustice and is demanding that city officials take action on finding New Ways to Pay Their Own Employee's Pensions.In his statement, Bishop Leroy GUILLORY emphasized that "Enough Is Enough. It's time for the city officials to do their job like all city officials throughout the state of California. That's right only 12 cities in the entire state force their responsibility on the property owner in their cities and Compton is one of that dirty dozen, which is why I have to repeal the tax that has been plaguing property owners for over 70 years." As a candidate for mayor, he is committed to making this issue a top priority and ensuring that the burden is lifted from the hardworking Property Owners (Stakeholders) of Compton.The Ombudsman General's call for action has sparked a conversation among residents, property owners and city officials. It is time for the City of Compton to take a step towards progress and alleviate the financial strain on property owners. Bishop Leroy GUILLORY's bold stance on this issue has gained support from the community and is a testament to his dedication to serving the people of Compton.The Ombudsman General's candid conversation has shed light on a pressing issue that has been overlooked for far too long. The burden of property tax in the City of Compton must come to an end, and it is the responsibility of city officials to make it happen. Bishop Leroy GUILLORY's call for action is a step towards a brighter future for the property owners of Compton.According to the Ombudsman General, only 12 cities in the entire state of California put the responsibility of funding city employee pensions on property owners. This has resulted in a significant financial burden for property owners in Compton, who are already struggling with high property taxes. Bishop Guillory believes that enough is enough and it is time for the city officials to find alternative ways to fund the pensions of city employees.Bishop Guillory, candidate for Mayor, urges all residents of Compton to join the signature collection campaign and make their voices heard. This initiative is not just about property taxes, it is about standing up for what is right and fair for the community. The Ombudsman General, Bishop Leroy Guillory is determined to bring about positive change in Compton and ensure that the burden of funding city employee pensions is not placed solely on the shoulders of property owners.Bishop Guillory remains committed to fighting for a fair and just Compton, and he encourages all residents to join him in this fight. For more information on his campaign and the Ombudsman General's initiative, visit Bishop Guillory's website at www.BISHOPLJGUILLORY.COM

THE COMPTON COMMUNITY COMES OUT IN SUPPORT OF BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY

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