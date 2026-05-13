Successful Mother's Day Brunch at DC-3 Cafe TEAM COMPTON CAMPAIGN BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY, Mayor of Compton Candidate 2026

BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY & TEAM COMPTON HOST MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT DC-3 CAFE at the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum Debut 'New Song in Support of Mayoral Candidate'

This is the first time that I have been to such a nice event. I am proud to be a part of this community and to see a leader like Bishop Guillory working to make a positive change.” — Ms. Wilson, a 83-year-old Compton Homeowner

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, May 10th, Bishop Leroy Guillory and 'Team Compton' hosted a Mother's Day brunch at the DC-3 Cafe located at 961 West Alondra Blvd., the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum. The event was a huge success, with over 200 mothers from the community in attendance. The highlight of the event was the debut of 'Team Compton's' new song in support of Bishop Guillory's mayoral campaign, which left attendees feeling inspired and motivated.Ms. Wilson, an 83-year-old Compton homeowner, shared her thoughts on the event, saying, "This is the first time that I have been to such a nice event. I am proud to be a part of this community and to see a leader like Bishop Guillory working to make a positive change."Bishop Guillory, a lifetime resident of Compton and a respected national leader, has been actively involved in various initiatives to improve the city. The Mother's Day brunch was another example of his commitment to bringing the community together and uplifting its members. 'Team Compton' also includes other influential figures in the city, such as local business owners, educators, and activists, who share Bishop Guillory's passion for creating a better future for Compton.The Mother's Day brunch at the DC-3 Cafe was a heartwarming and memorable event, celebrating the important role of mothers in the community and showcasing the unity and strength of Compton. Bishop Guillory and 'Team Compton' are grateful for the overwhelming support and look forward to continuing their efforts to make Compton a thriving and inclusive city for all.Bishop Guillory, a candidate for Mayor of Compton, expressed his gratitude for the mothers of the community and their contributions to the city. He stated, "It's time to show the mothers of Compton that we love them and appreciate them for all that they've done for our community. This brunch is just a small token of our appreciation for their hard work and dedication." The event was a way for Bishop Guillory and Team Compton to connect with the community and showcase their support for the mothers of Compton.The Mother's Day Brunch also served as the perfect platform for Team Compton to debut their new song in support of Bishop Guillory's mayoral campaign. The song, written and performed by members of Team Compton, was met with a standing ovation from the audience. The lyrics spoke of Bishop Guillory's dedication to the community and his vision for a better Compton. The song left attendees feeling inspired and united in their support for Bishop Guillory.The event was a true celebration of motherhood and community. It brought together people from all walks of life to honor and appreciate the mothers of Compton. The debut of Team Compton's new song in support of Bishop Guillory's mayoral campaign was the perfect addition to the event, showcasing the unity and support within the community. With the mayoral election approaching, events like these serve as a reminder of the importance of coming together and supporting our leaders who have a vision for a better future for our community.During the event, Bishop Guillory addressed the pressing issue of high taxes in Compton that are putting many mothers at risk of losing their homes. He emphasized his commitment to fighting to lower their taxes by 30% with his Tax initiative as well as finding solutions to alleviate their financial burden. "Mothers are the backbone of our community, and it is our duty to support and protect them. I will continue to fight for their rights and work towards reducing the high taxes that are causing them to struggle," said Bishop Guillory.The Mother's Day brunch at the DC-3 Cafe was a heartwarming and successful event that brought together the community to celebrate and support the mothers of Compton. Bishop Guillory and Team Compton's dedication to serving and advocating for the community was evident in the success of this event. The organizers hope to make this an annual tradition and continue to uplift and empower the mothers in Compton.For more information on Bishop Leroy Guillory's campaign for Mayor of Compton, please visit his website at www.bishopljguillory.com . Stay tuned for more updates and events from Team Compton as they continue to show their support for Bishop Guillory and the community of Compton.

BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY & TEAM COMPTON HOST MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT DC-3 CAFE

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