OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanside Bombers Name James Kilmer , Assistant Coach, Offensive Line. Veteran, and San Diego football coach reunites with Head Coach Cree Morris — ready to take the “tush thrush” to a whole new level. Head Coach Cree Morris said that the selection of James Kilmer as Assistant Coach, Offensive Line, adds an experienced, high-energy technician as the Bombers prepare for their inaugural run in Arena Football One (AF1) and their first season at Frontwave Arena. The Bombers’ season opener is slated for April 12, 2026.From day one, the Bombers have built their identity around community, opportunity, and local pride, using professional arena football as “a meaningful way to make a positive difference” throughout Oceanside and North County San Diego.A reunion years in the making: Kilmer + Morris, back together. Kilmer joins a staff led by Head Coach Cree Morris, a longtime quarterback developer who has helped launch football programs and franchises and has spoken about building with “veterans…guys who have been to war with me before,” emphasizing precision, speed, and toughness.Their football connection runs deep: Morris and Kilmer were on the same professional staff with the San Diego Riptide, where Morris served as Head Coach/Director of Football Operations and Kilmer was listed among the team’s Assistant Coaches.That shared history matters in arena football—where trust, speed of installation, and game-day adjustments can define a season.Proven background across indoor/pro + college coaching--Kilmer brings a resume rooted in San Diego-area football and the indoor game:He has served as an Offensive Line Coach at the professional indoor level, and is also known in San Diego as a morning show co-host for ESPN Radio 1700. In addition, he previously coached in the region as a running backs coach at San Diego Mesa College and worked multiple seasons with the San Diego Riptide organization.“Tush thrush” incoming: Bombers OL poised to level up. With Kilmer coaching the trenches, the Bombers are setting expectations for an offensive line that’s built for arena pace and short-yardage violence—turning the “tush thrush” into a true statement package: lower pad level, faster get-off, cleaner footwork, tighter splits, and that unmistakable finish-through-the-whistle edge that fans feel from the first snap.This hire is a signal: the Bombers aren’t just coming to play fast—they’re coming to move people.About the Oceanside BombersThe Oceanside Bombers are a professional arena football team in Arena Football One (AF1), based in Oceanside, California, and committed to community connection, youth development, and family-friendly game-day experiences.Tickets: Secure seats through the team’s official ticketing partner, AXS. The Bombers’ season opener is April 12, 2026, at Frontwave Arena.

