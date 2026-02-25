Oceanside Bombers Name Tim White Defensive Coordinator Veteran coach, administrator, educator joins the Bombers’ staff

Tim White, Defensive Coordinator, Oceanside Bombers Purchase Your Oceanside Bombers Tickets

The Oceanside Bombers today announced that Timothy E. White has been named the team’s Defensive Coordinator for the upcoming season in Arena Football One (AF1).

He’s not just valuable because of his football knowledge; he’s a leader and educator in the community. That matters here. Our defense is going to be detailed, disciplined, and built on accountability” — Cree Morris, Head Coach, Oceanside Bombers

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Bombers today announced that Timothy E. White has been named the team’s Defensive Coordinator for the upcoming season in Arena Football One (AF1). White brings extensive experience building programs on and off the field, including leadership roles as an athletic director, head football coach, and school administrator, as well as a reputation for mentoring student-athletes through education, character development, and community service.“Coach White and I go way back—personally and professionally in football—and I’ve seen firsthand the kind of impact he has on players, coaches, and the people around him,” said Head Coach Cree Morris. “He’s not just valuable because of his football knowledge; he’s valuable because he’s an educator and a leader in the community. That matters here. Our defense is going to be detailed, disciplined, and built on accountability—and Tim is the perfect person to lead that.”“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the Oceanside Bombers and to work with Coach Morris,” White said. “I’m excited to serve this organization and this community, and to build a defense that plays fast, physical, and together—while representing Oceanside the right way.”The Bombers’ mission emphasizes community connection, youth development, and the creation of family-friendly events that bring people together across North County San Diego. Tim White — Experience HighlightsProfessional / ArenaOceanside Bombers (AF1) — Defensive Coordinator (2026)Athletics LeadershipBorrego Springs High School — Athletic Director (2016–Present); Head Varsity Football Coach (2016–Present)Julian Union High School — Athletic Director (2007–2015); Head Varsity Football Coach (2007–2015)Recognition2024–25 CIF Model Coach Award (recognizing coaches who model the principles of “Pursuing Victory With Honor”)Education / AdministrationBorrego Springs Middle School & High School — Assistant Principal / Teacher on Special Assignment (2024–Present)BASIC Summer Learning Academy — Headmaster (2019–2024)About the Oceanside BombersThe Oceanside Bombers are a professional arena football organization committed to using football as a meaningful way to make a positive difference—supporting youth development, building local partnerships, and delivering family-friendly events that strengthen community pride.About Arena Football OneArena Football One (AF1) is the premier arena football league, with member teams preparing for the Spring 2026 season. Commissioner Jeff Fisher, former NFL Head Coach for the Tennessee Titans, leads AF1.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.