Oceanside Bombers and Anyone Can Dream Collaborate to Help More North County Kids Play Sports in different Leagues

This collaboration exists for kids in various sports—when a parent wants to say “yes” to their child’s season, but time, cost, and uncertainty are closing in.

Applications are carefully reviewed, and support is provided to individuals whose needs best align with our mission and focus.” — Karina Jimenez, Executive Director of Anyone Can Dream

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For parents, the hardest part of youth sports often isn't the practices, the carpools, or even the packed weekends. It's the moment a child finally makes a team—or gets excited to sign up—and the family realizes the season starts now, the registration deadline is approaching, and the cost of "just letting them play" includes far more than a single fee.Today, the Oceanside Bombers announced a collaboration with Anyone Can Dream , a nonprofit that helps individuals of all ages rediscover their passion and pursue their dreams by providing resources, guidance, and opportunities. Together, the organizations will expand awareness and access to direct-to-family support pathways that help reduce the financial barriers to youth sports participation across North San Diego County—including families in Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, Bonsall, Fallbrook, and surrounding North County communities.This collaboration is built around a simple reality many families face every season: fundraisers can be uncertain, slow, and exhausting—and they don't always meet a child's needs when they need them. Parents need a practical solution now—so their child can step onto the field with confidence instead of sitting out because the timing didn't work.The partnership also reflects the Bombers' community-first model—centered on Community First, Youth Development, Local Pride, and Collaboration—and the team's commitment to creating tangible benefits beyond game day.What parents are up against—right when kids are most readyAcross North County, youth sports can be a lifeline: they build friendships, confidence, structure, and a sense of belonging. But the up-front costs can arrive all at once. Even families who budget carefully can face the reality that participation may require registration fees, uniforms, sport-specific shoes/cleats, protective gear, and required equipment—before the first practice. When those costs collide with everyday bills, parents can find themselves making impossible choices quickly to meet a deadline they can't meet.This collaboration exists for those moments—when a parent wants to say "yes" to their child's season, but time, cost, and uncertainty are closing in. It's designed to point families toward direct support pathways that are more responsive to their household needs in real time, rather than relying solely on broad fundraising that may arrive too late or fall short.Anyone Can Dream's approach emphasizes capacity-based support, careful application review, and a focus on providing resources that align with the organization's mission—especially for aspiring athletes seeking to stay active, confident, and committed to their goals. They are most effective when the requests are submitted well in advance of the opening day.Why "direct-to-family" support matters (and why it's more immediate than fundraisers)Many well-intentioned donations are routed through leagues or teams, which can help at a general level. But families' needs are specific and time-sensitive. One child may be ready to play but missing the required protective gear. Another may have outgrown last season's shoes. Another may be facing a registration deadline that, once missed, becomes "wait until next year."This collaboration prioritizes direct-to-family pathways because parents and caregivers are closest to the child's immediate barrier—and best positioned to say what will unlock participation now. Anyone Can Dream's sports support messaging centers on helping athletes access resources, mentorship, and encouragement so they can keep showing up and growing on and off the field.Community-first by design: listening, then buildingThe Oceanside Bombers' mission emphasizes using professional arena football as a meaningful way to make a positive difference—strengthening connections, supporting youth programs, and creating family-friendly experiences that translate into real community benefit.As Terence Webster, a Community Advisory Board (CAB) Member, has emphasized, what it means for a team to connect with its community truly:"I've seen firsthand how a well-led team, well-connected to its community, can open doors and ignite local pride. With the CAB, we ensure that we listen first and build real partnerships."Voices from families (first names and cities changed for confidentiality)"Vanessa," parent in Vista:"The fundraiser part can feel like a second job—and it still doesn't guarantee your kid has what they need by the deadline. When you're staring at a registration window that closes in days, you don't need 'maybe.' You need a path to help right now.""Eric," parent in San Marcos:"It's not just the sign-up fee. It's cleats, a uniform package, gear, and the things you don't think about until the coach emails the list. This kind of support respects what families are really facing—and how fast it hits."Leaders on why this is urgent—and personalGreg Anderson, Assistant General Manager, Oceanside Bombers: "We are excited to begin this journey with Karina to further our mission and our commitment to the youth in our community. It's important that parents spread the word about this resource and opportunity."Karina Jimenez, Executive Director, Anyone Can Dream:"As the Executive Director of Anyone Can Dream, my lifelong dream has been to help others pursue their passions. I believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to explore their creativity and achieve their dreams, and I am committed to providing the resources and encouragement needed to make that happen."How families can apply for support (now)If your child is ready to play—and costs are the barrier—Anyone Can Dream provides sports-related resources, mentorship, and support pathways to help aspiring athletes stay active, confident, and committed to their goals.Step 1 — Visit Anyone Can Dream's website:Step 2 — Fill out the intake form and submit it to begin the evaluation process:Jeffery Mendez, Charitable Program Coordinator, Oceanside Bombers; Founder, Cookouts & Camaraderie, emphasized the deeper meaning of community support—showing up for families and reducing isolation: "We want to show up for our families in our community and remind them they're not alone."About Anyone Can Dream - Anyone Can Dream empowers individuals of all ages to rediscover their passion and pursue their dreams by providing resources, guidance, and opportunities.About Cookouts & Camaraderie: Cookouts & Camaraderie Inc. is dedicated to supporting active-duty military personnel and their families through shared meals and meaningful connections by hosting community cookouts, holiday events, and food distributions.

