Bright Pattern Expands European Footprint Through New Partnership with Belam

This partnership with Bright Pattern enhances our ability to help organizations transform their customer engagement strategies with a modern, AI-ready platform...” — Mihails Ivanovs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel contact center software, today announced a partnership with Belam, a systems integrator and technology solutions provider with a 30-year track record of delivering complex communications and IT projects across Europe and Central Asia.This new collaboration brings together Bright Pattern’s cutting-edge cloud contact center platform with Belam’s deep systems integration expertise, empowering organizations across industries to modernize customer engagement and internal communications infrastructures with seamless, scalable, and intelligent solutions.PARTNERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS-Enhanced Customer Experience: Leveraging Bright Pattern’s true omnichannel architecture - voice, messaging, chat, email, social, and digital channels in one platform - Belam can now broaden its portfolio to deliver advanced CX solutions that help clients improve engagement and operational efficiency.-Integrated Solution Delivery: Belam’s seasoned technical team will integrate Bright Pattern’s platform into large-scale enterprise environments, ensuring tailored deployments that align with customers’ business processes and strategic goals.-Market Expansion Opportunities: This partnership supports both companies’ ambitions to expand in key markets, combining Bright Pattern’s global SaaS capabilities with Belam’s strong presence in the Baltic, Nordic, and wider European regions.“We’re excited to partner with Belam, a trusted systems integrator with a long history of delivering robust communications and IT solutions in the Contact Center industry,” said Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development, Bright Pattern Middle East and Africa. “By integrating our omnichannel contact center technology with Belam’s implementation expertise, we’re helping clients create more meaningful and consistent interactions with their customers at every touchpoint.”“Belam has always focused on delivering quality, end-to-end technology solutions that drive results for our clients,” said Mihails Ivanovs, Solutions Sales Manager. “This partnership with Bright Pattern enhances our ability to help organizations transform their customer engagement strategies with a modern, AI-ready platform that supports unified communications and omnichannel experiences.”ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across more than 30 countries, Bright Pattern’s cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice - whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com ABOUT BELAMBelam is a technology and communications systems integrator offering end-to-end implementation services for complex IT, telephony, unified communications, and projects for optimization of business processes and resources in Contact Center. With a professional team and extensive project experience, Belam supports customers from initial concept to delivery and long-term maintenance.For more information, visit: www.belam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.