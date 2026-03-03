IDnow Selects Bright Pattern’s AI-Powered Contact Center for 1M+ Identifications a month Across Europe

Bright Pattern gives us the flexibility and intelligence to scale secure identity verification globally - something our previous contact center environment simply could not support.” — Benjamin Stetter, VP Workforce Management at IDnow

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, announced that IDnow, a leading identity verification platform in Europe, has selected the Bright Pattern AI-Powered Contact Center platform to support and scale its mission-critical identification operations, fully replacing its legacy Contact Center environment.IDnow’s vision is to be the gateway to a secure digital trust ecosystem, where identity isn’t just verified but continuously enriched and secured. IDnow verifies more than 115 million identities per year, for more than 600 customers and more than 215 international issuing authorities.The deployment enables IDnow to power high-volume, real-time identity verification across multiple countries and languages, while delivering the flexibility, resiliency, and advanced routing capabilities required for one of Europe’s most demanding digital trust environments.IDnow required a contact center platform capable of supporting video-based identity workflows - a requirement that traditional voice-centric solutions could not meet. Bright Pattern addressed this challenge by seamlessly integrating into IDnow’s proprietary video identification technology. The Bright Pattern platform enabled sophisticated, AI-driven routing and orchestration of video sessions and non-video tasks at scale.Bright Pattern’s implementation supports:-More than 1 million video identifications per month-Enabling complex, scenario-based skill routing using Bright Pattern’s visual workflow designer-Conversion of video identification tasks into actionable contact-center contentIn addition to enabling scale and routing sophistication, IDnow’s deployment consolidated operations and reduced operational burden:-IDnow is operating with more than 650 agents across multiple counties-Consolidated 7 disparate locations into a single private cloud-Reduced overall maintenance costs by approximately 25% while increasing functionality-Added more complex skills routing “without limitations”“Trust is becoming the most valuable currency in the digital economy,” said Benjamin Stetter, VP Workforce Management at IDnow. “Bright Pattern gives us the flexibility and intelligence to scale secure identity verification globally - something our previous contact center environment simply could not support.”“IDnow had a clear requirement: scale mission-critical identification with sophisticated routing, while avoiding the limits of traditional channels,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO Bright Pattern. “With an AI-ready contact center foundation, Bright Pattern enabled IDnow to scale internationally and fully replace its prior environment.”ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice - whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com ABOUT IDnowIDnow is a leader in digital identity and fraud prevention in Europe with a mission to transform trust into the most powerful asset in the digital world, empowering enterprises with AI-driven, SaaS-based identity solutions that deliver scalable security, adaptive compliance, and real-time fraud prevention. Through its broad portfolio of digital identity and fraud prevention solutions, IDnow establishes, maintains and enriches trust throughout the customer journey, ensuring businesses can confidently and securely operate while leveraging digital identity to drive growth, security and scalability.The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Romania and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital. Its portfolio of international clients spans a wide range of end markets including financial services, telecommunications, travel & mobility, gaming, and other industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.