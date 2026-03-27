Bright Pattern and Plexxum GmbH Partner to Advance AI-Powered Customer Experience in the DACH Region

Bright Pattern is an ideal addition to our existing partner ecosystem. The innovative AI-powered platform enables us to offer our customers a powerful and flexible contact center solution.” — Martin Brodkorb, Managing Director of Plexxum GmbH

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel contact center software, today announced its partnership with Plexxum GmbH. Through this collaboration, Bright Pattern is further expanding its presence in the German-speaking region while also strengthening its partner network with an experienced specialist in customer experience and digital communication solutions.Through this new partnership, customers across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will gain access to Bright Pattern’s powerful, AI-driven omnichannel platform that unifies all communication channels, including voice, email, chat, messaging, and social media within a single centralized solution. Combined with Plexxum GmbH’s consulting expertise, customers will be able to optimize their service processes efficiently while ensuring a consistent, high-quality customer experience.Plexxum GmbH brings many years of experience in the implementation and operation of modern service and contact center solutions. Its established partnerships with leading IT Service Management (ITSM) and Customer Service Management (CSM) providers, including Ivanti and USU, reflect the company’s strong market position and deep expertise in service transformation.“With Plexxum GmbH, we are gaining a strong partner with deep market understanding and proven implementation expertise, particularly with ITSM and CSM,” says Michael McCloskey, CEO Bright Pattern. “Together, we will support companies in modernizing and sustainably improving their customer communications.”Plexxum views the collaboration as an important strategic step: “Bright Pattern is an ideal addition to our existing partner ecosystem. The innovative AI-powered platform enables us to offer our customers a powerful and flexible contact center solution,” explains Martin Brodkorb, Managing Director of Plexxum GmbH.The partnership is focused in particular on companies that want to future-proof their customer service strategy and benefit from scalable, cloud-based technologies.ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice - whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com ABOUT PLEXXUM GMBHPlexxum GmbH is a specialized provider of customer experience, contact center solutions, and IT service management. With strong partnerships, including Ivanti and USU, the company supports organizations in the digitalization and optimization of their service processes.

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