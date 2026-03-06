Bright Pattern Showcases Its AI-Powered Contact Center for Cloud, On-Prem, and Private‑Cloud Environments at LEAP 2026

Many organizations across the region require secure on‑premises or private‑cloud deployments. Bright Pattern uniquely combines these deployment options with powerful AI and omnichannel capabilities.” — Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development, Bright Pattern

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern will join thousands of global technology leaders and innovators at LEAP 2026, taking place April 13–16 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center (RECC) Malham. At the event, Bright Pattern will demonstrate its AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform with flexible deployment options designed to meet regional security, compliance, and data sovereignty for the MENA region. Bright Pattern’s platform is uniquely positioned to meet these requirements while delivering advanced AI capabilities and modern omnichannel customer engagement.Bright Pattern’s AI-native omnichannel contact center platform enables organizations to:-Deploy advanced AI capabilities including virtual agents, real-time transcription, summarization, automated notes, interaction analytics, auto-scoring, and AI agent assist-Support customers across voice, messaging, email, chat, video, and social channels-Improve operational efficiency with integrated workforce management (WFM)-Deploy securely in cloud, on-premises, or in private-cloud environments to meet strict regulatory and data sovereignty requirements“LEAP has quickly become one of the most influential technology events in the world, and we’re excited to be part of the innovation happening in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East,” said Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development, Bright Pattern Middle East and Africa. “Many organizations across the region require secure on‑premises or private‑cloud deployments. Bright Pattern uniquely combines these deployment options with powerful AI and omnichannel capabilities, enabling organizations to modernize customer service while maintaining full control over their infrastructure and data.”Attendees at LEAP 2026 are invited to connect with Bright Pattern and its partner 2P (Perfect Presentation) to explore how AI-powered customer engagement, delivered securely on-premises or in private cloud environments, can transform service operations and elevate the customer experience.LEAP 2026April 13–16, 2026Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center (RECC) MalhamRiyadh, Saudi ArabiaABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all‑in‑one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite, and workforce management (WFM).Bright Pattern is recognized for the fastest time‑to‑implement and lowest cost‑to‑deploy while providing enterprises with flexible deployment options, including public cloud, private cloud, and fully on‑premises deployments, enabling organizations to meet regulatory, security, and data sovereignty requirements.Serving over 500 customers across more than 30 countries, Bright Pattern helps enterprises modernize customer engagement with secure, AI-driven omnichannel technology.

