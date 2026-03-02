Workbar Announces 12th Location in Historic Harvard Square

Workbar Coworking Workbar Coworking and Office Space

Regional coworking network doubles down on Boston with its second major expansion announcement of the year

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workbar, Greater Boston’s original coworking network, announced today that it will open its 12th location in Cambridge’s historic Harvard Square at 50 Church Street, marking its second major expansion announcement this year and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.

Founded in 2009, Workbar has grown alongside Boston’s evolving workforce, developing a network of city and suburban locations designed around how people actually work. The Harvard Square expansion strengthens that model while deepening Workbar’s presence in one of the country’s most iconic neighborhoods.

“Boston isn’t just a market for us. It’s home,” said Sarah Travers, CEO of Workbar. “We were born here, built here, and we’re doubling down here. Harvard Square sits at the intersection of history, academia, entrepreneurship, and global innovation. There’s no better place for us to expand as companies rethink how and where work happens. We’re proud to keep building here.”

The new location will feature Workbar’s signature activity-based coworking neighborhoods designed for focus, collaboration, calls, and community, in addition to private offices and meeting rooms. The space will offer abundant natural light, high-performance ergonomic furnishings, and access to Workbar’s full regional network.

Workbar is partnering with Trinity Property Management, a longtime steward of prominent commercial properties in Cambridge. The collaboration reflects a growing alignment between forward-thinking landlords and hospitality driven coworking operators as tenant expectations continue to evolve.

“As owners, we’re constantly evaluating how workspace is evolving,” said John DiGiovanni, President of Trinity Property Management. “As part of our diligence, we had members of our team secret shop Workbar. When even a 30-year commercial real estate veteran walks in, feels the energy, and says, ‘I want to work here,’ that tells you something meaningful has shifted. The experience today drives long-term asset value.

Bringing coworking to Harvard Square has been a long-term goal for us. We’ve watched occupier needs change and we’re excited about what this partnership will bring not only to the building, but to Harvard Square as a whole, adding daily activity, supporting local businesses, and contributing to the continued vitality of the area.”

Set to open in August 2026, the new Harvard Square location marks Workbar’s latest chapter in Cambridge. Pre-leasing opportunities are now underway.

About Workbar

Workbar is Greater Boston’s original coworking network, offering flexible, community-driven workspaces designed around how people actually work. With locations across Massachusetts — from urban centers to suburban towns — Workbar provides hybrid teams, remote employees, and growing companies with access to professional workspace closer to home. Workbar’s signature “activity-based neighborhoods,” award-winning design, and welcoming community make it the most productive workspace in the region. To learn more visit: www.workbar.com

