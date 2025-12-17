Workbar Announces Major Expansion of Its High-Performing Needham Location

Workbar Needham Workbar Needham Workbar Needham Switchboard Coworking Neighborhood

Expansion positions Workbar Needham as one of Greater Boston’s largest suburban coworking hubs as demand for flexible, close-to-home workspaces accelerates.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workbar, Greater Boston’s largest network of coworking spaces, today announced a major expansion of its Needham location, adding 12,000 square feet to one of the company’s most successful suburban hubs. The expansion comes in response to sustained member demand, record utilization, and the surge of companies looking to give employees high-quality workspace closer to home.

Opened in 2020, Workbar Needham quickly became one of the company’s top-performing locations, often operating at or near capacity. The new footprint brings the total size to just under 40,000 square feet and will introduce additional offices of all sizes, expanded coworking “neighborhoods,” a state-of-the-art conferencing center, and upgraded amenities to support today’s hybrid and distributed teams.

“Our vision has always been to make it easy for people to work close to home without sacrificing productivity or community,” said Sarah Travers, CEO of Workbar. “We’re building ecosystems where people can choose a great place to work without taking on the high cost of living in the city or relying on increasingly expensive, unreliable commutes. Our members get the best of both worlds: a high-quality network of suburban workspaces and seamless access to our Boston locations when they need time in the city. This expansion reflects how people genuinely want to work today.”

The expanded Needham space will feature Workbar’s signature activity-based layout — Café for buzzing energy, Commons for collaboration, Study for deep focus, and Switchboard for quiet calls — all complemented by abundant natural light, high-performance office furnishings, and seamless access to Workbar’s full regional network of suburban and urban locations.

Workbar Needham has become a go-to workplace for employees of companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500s who want a professional environment without the long commute into Boston. The larger footprint enables Workbar to meet the increasing needs of project teams, hybrid departments, and remote employees across the MetroWest region.

“As a founder, having a workspace that inspires creativity and provides real community makes all the difference,” said Alden Do Rosario, CEO & Founder of CustomGPT.ai and a Workbar Needham member. “With exceptional management and a supportive network around us, Workbar has become a catalyst for innovation and growth.”

“We are excited for Workbar’s success in Needham and thrilled that they have chosen to expand their space at 117 Kendrick. Bulfinch’s long-standing relationship with Workbar is a testament to the quality of our property, our management services, and the strong relationships we strive to build with our tenants and the community,” said Michael Wilcox, Managing Director, Leasing at Bulfinch.

“Demand for this type of productive, dynamic, innovative workspace in the suburbs isn’t slowing down,” added Travers. “Companies want to give their people choice, and people want to get out of the house without going all the way into the city. Needham is the blueprint for the future of work in Massachusetts.”

The expansion is expected to open in May 2026. Pre-leasing is now underway.

About Workbar

Workbar is Greater Boston’s original coworking network, offering flexible, community-driven workspaces designed around how people actually work. With locations across Massachusetts — from urban centers to suburban towns — Workbar provides hybrid teams, remote employees, and growing companies with access to professional workspace closer to home. Workbar’s signature “activity-based neighborhoods,” award-winning design, and welcoming community make it the most productive workspace in the region.

To learn more visit: www.workbar.com

