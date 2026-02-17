Workbar Appoints Jeremy Roy as Senior Leasing Manager

Workbar, Coworking & Office Space Jeremy Roy, Sr. Leasing Manager at Workbar. Photographer: Zhaun Frias

Real estate veteran to advance Workbar’s hub and spoke growth strategy across Greater Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workbar, Greater Boston’s original coworking network, announced today that it has hired Jeremy Roy as Senior Leasing Manager, marking a strategic addition to its leadership team as the company continues to scale its “hub and spoke” model of offering its members access to innovative workspaces located both in the city and in suburban regions.

Roy brings more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience, most recently spending over eight years at Perry CRE, where he specialized in local, regional, and national corporate and landlord representation across office, retail, industrial/R&D, and medical sectors. Throughout his career, he has advised organizations ranging from early-stage startups to established enterprises, helping them navigate site selection, complex negotiations, and long-term real estate strategy with a focus on strong economic deal structures.

In his new role, Roy will lead leasing strategy across Workbar’s growing portfolio, partnering with employers, landlords, and brokers to deliver flexible workplace solutions aligned with how people actually work today. His focus will include enterprise and mid-market leasing, occupancy growth, and structuring solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern organizations at every stage of growth.

“Jeremy understands real estate from every angle—tenant, landlord, broker, and now operator,” said Sarah Travers, CEO of Workbar. “As companies rethink headquarters, portfolio size, and where work happens, Jeremy brings the strategic mindset and credibility needed to translate flexibility into favorable outcomes for all sides.”

“Workbar represents where the market is actually going,” said Roy. “Companies want flexibility without sacrificing quality, culture, or access to talent—and landlords want solutions that perform across cycles. Workbar has built a model that works for both, and I’m excited to help scale it.”

Workbar operates a network of coworking and flexible office locations across Greater Boston, offering private offices, team suites, meeting space, and coworking memberships that allow individuals and companies to work close to home while staying connected to a broader professional ecosystem.

About Workbar

Workbar is Boston’s original coworking network, offering intentionally designed, activity-based workspaces across Massachusetts. With a focus on flexibility, community, and hybrid work solutions, Workbar helps individuals and teams work close to home, not at home.

To learn more about Workbar, visit workbar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

