Main Street Economics Founder Les Rubin Backs 'A Mom That Cares' Message

Prosperity today does not eliminate obligations tomorrow. Ignoring structural debt while celebrating short-term gains risks creating a far more painful reckoning later.” — Les Rubin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Les Rubin, founder and president Main Street Economics, an independent, nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to educating Americans about the nation’s debt crisis, and broader economic issues, is voicing its strong support for the message delivered in America’s Response to the State of the Union, a new video statement from A Mom That Cares urging Americans and policymakers to confront the nation’s accelerating debt crisis even as economic indicators remain positive.The video message captures critical truths about our nation’s finances too often overlooked in national debate. It may be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPIdmIobzgM “The state of our economy is strong, but the financial state of our nation is not,” Rubin wrote in a recent op-ed published by the Washington Examiner . “Those two truths can coexist. In fact, they do today.”The America’s Response video echoes that theme in direct, emotional terms from the perspective of a concerned parent, warning that America’s nearly $39 trillion national debt represents a burden being passed to the next generation.In the address, the speaker states: “Every year that we spend more than we bring in, we dig the hole deeper and push harder choices onto the next generation…When you find yourself in a deep hole, the first thing you must do is stop digging.”Rubin praised the message for connecting complex fiscal realities to everyday family concerns.“Economic growth, strong markets, and low unemployment are encouraging signs,” Rubin said. “But prosperity today does not eliminate obligations tomorrow. Ignoring structural debt while celebrating short-term gains risks creating a far more painful reckoning later.”The A Mom That Cares initiative outlines “4 Things to Save America,” including term limits, reducing federal bureaucracy, reforming entitlement programs, and simplifying the tax code. The organization states that these reforms are necessary because “we are fighting to reduce the debt and eliminate the deficit.”Rubin noted that these priorities closely mirror recommendations he outlined in his recent op-ed, where he warned that long-term deficits and unfunded obligations are not partisan talking points but “a mathematical reality.”“Leaving our children and grandchildren with a nation buried in debt is not just imprudent,” Rubin wrote. “It is unjust and immoral.”According to Rubin, the timing of the video is especially important because strong economic performance can lull policymakers into complacency.“Growth is good and should be celebrated,” Rubin said. “But growth without fiscal discipline is temporary. This is precisely when responsible leaders should act, while the economy is strong enough to absorb reforms.”Main Street Economics emphasized that the video’s message is not partisan but generational, calling on Americans to demand honest conversations about spending, deficits, and long-term sustainability.“This isn’t about left versus right. It’s about responsibility, to our kids, our communities, and the country we share,” the video concludes.Rubin said that sentiment reflects Main Street Economics organization’s core mission of helping Americans understand economic realities in plain language and encouraging policymakers to make difficult decisions before the nation’s fiscal window closes.“We aren’t too big to fail, we are too big to save,” Rubin said.About Main Street EconomicsMain Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visit https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org/ and follow on X at @MainStreetEco.To schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

