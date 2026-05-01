Prosperity for US Foundation Warns of Mounting Fiscal Crisis as Debt Surpasses 100 Percent of GDP

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation

Calls for Citizen-Driven Reforms and State-Level Ballot Initiatives to Restore Fiscal Discipline

When citizens are given the authority to approve taxes and constrain spending, governments are far more likely to live within their means. That’s how we begin to bend the curve on debt.” — Bob Carlstrom

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families issued a warning following reports that the United States national debt has exceeded 100 percent of Gross Domestic Product, a historic threshold that underscores the growing imbalance between federal spending and economic output. The Foundation is urging policymakers and citizens alike to pursue structural reforms that rein in spending, strengthen accountability, and empower voters to take a more direct role in fiscal decision-making.Prosperity for US Foundation leaders are emphasizing that the debt milestone is not simply a statistic, but a reflection of long-term policy choices that, if left unaddressed, could slow economic growth, increase borrowing costs, and burden future generations with unsustainable obligations.“Crossing the 100 percent debt-to-GDP threshold should serve as a wake-up call for Washington,” said Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “This is not a distant or abstract problem. It has real consequences for American families, from higher interest rates to reduced economic opportunity. Without structural reforms, the trajectory only worsens.”The Foundation pointed to its four core ballot initiative efforts as practical, citizen-driven solutions designed to restore fiscal discipline and accountability at the state level while influencing broader national policy:Direct Democracy Requirements: Ensuring that voters must approve major tax increases and large-scale government spending initiatives, increasing transparency and accountability.Property Tax Protection: Establishing constitutional limits that prevent unchecked growth in property taxes and protect homeowners from sudden financial burdens.Taxpayer Protection from Wealth Taxes: Opposing policies that discourage investment and economic growth, while promoting stable, predictable tax environments.Structural Debt and Spending Limits: Advancing measures that tie government spending growth to population and inflation, helping prevent chronic deficits and long-term debt accumulation.These initiatives are rooted in the principle that fiscal responsibility is strongest when citizens have a direct voice in the decisions that shape government budgets.“The federal government’s debt crisis didn’t happen overnight, and it won’t be solved by short-term fixes,” said David Biddulph, Founder and Chairman of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “What’s needed are durable, structural reforms that change the incentives in how government operates. Our ballot initiatives are designed to empower voters to demand discipline, transparency, and long-term accountability.”State-level action can serve as a powerful catalyst for national reform, particularly through constitutional amendments and voter-led initiatives that create enforceable fiscal guardrails. By requiring governments to operate within clear limits and with voter consent, these measures can help reverse the trend of persistent deficits and rising debt.“States have always been laboratories of democracy, and they are uniquely positioned to lead on fiscal reform,” Carlstrom added. “When citizens are given the authority to approve taxes and constrain spending, governments are far more likely to live within their means. That’s how we begin to bend the curve on debt.”The Prosperity for US Foundation is currently supporting and advancing ballot initiatives across multiple states aimed at placing these reforms directly before voters beginning in 2026. The organization is confident these efforts represent a meaningful path forward in addressing what has become one of the most pressing economic challenges facing the nation.“The reality is simple: governments spend what they can, unless voters set the rules,” Biddulph said. “By putting these guardrails in place at the state level, we not only protect taxpayers today but help secure a more stable and prosperous future for generations to come.”Addressing the nation’s debt burden will require a renewed commitment to fiscal responsibility at every level of government, paired with greater citizen engagement and oversight.Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.The work of the Prosperity for US Foundation is made possible through the generous support of its donors. Please join the effort and consider supporting this important work here: https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/donations ###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

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