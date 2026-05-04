Washington D.C. Kitchen Product Named Innovation Finalist at International Product Convention

Precise Cook's Flavor Press Precise Cook at the IHA Global Innovation Awards

Ingredient Measuring Devices Could Revolutionize Home Cooks

We are excited to bring this product to experienced and novice chefs alike, and eliminate the mess and the guess from cooking so they can focus on delivering great meals.” — Ned Ertel

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Housewares Association has named Precise Cook product, the Flavor Press a finalist for its product design excellence category. The IHA Global Innovation Award for Product Design honors exhibitors to the International Convention distinguishing five finalists in 12 categories. The Flavor Press integrates measuring, dispensing, and storing into a single container for pre-ground dry spices, eliminating the need for separate measuring spoons. The Flavor Press reduces prep time and minimizes countertop clutter during cooking.Precise Cook President and CEO Ned Ertel said, “The IHA and their marquee event “The Inspired Home show” helps give a platform for cutting edge products from around the world. Their recognition of our invention the Flavor Press as a finalist for product design is an honor and reflects the innovative nature of our product lines. We are excited to bring this product to kitchens around the world and give experienced and novice cooks alike a way to eliminate the mess and the guessing from cooking so they can focus on delivering great meals.”“It’s no secret that geopolitical and economic uncertainties have created challenges for retailers and suppliers,” said Derek Miller, IHA president & CEO. “Senior leaders from both the supplier and buyer sides are telling us how invaluable it was for them to connect in-person at this year’s Show and identify new partners, products, trends, and ideas that will help them gain a competitive edge in the year ahead.”Precise Cook has three other products in development. The Grinder King perfectly crushes and measures your ingredients with unmatched experience. Use professional grade grinding with precision control and consistent results. The Spice Pump’s effortless spice dispensing with our revolutionary pump mechanism delivers consistent, precise measurements with every press, eliminating guesswork and mess from your cooking routine. The Measure Mate takes the guesswork out of oils, sauces, and liquid ingredients down to the teaspoon, ensuring perfect flavor control and consistent results with every pour. Precise Cook products are going to be released to the US market in late July.Precise Cook makes simple, enormously clever kitchen products. Each ingredient stores, measures, and dispenses from the same container—so measuring stops being a separate step. We make cooking and cleanup more convenient and less stressful for everything from weeknight standards to adventurous new recipes.

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