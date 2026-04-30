Main Street Economics Warns of Dangerous Milestone as U.S. Debt Surpasses 100 Percent of GDP

Economic Education for the American Public Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics

‘A Wake-Up Call Americans Cannot Afford to Ignore’

We are approaching a point where we are borrowing not just to invest in the future, but simply to pay for the past. That is not sustainable.” — Les Rubin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Street Economics , a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to providing economic education to the American public is intensifying its efforts to confront the growing national debt crisis by issuing a stark warning following reports that the United States national debt has surpassed 100 percent of Gross Domestic Product. Main Street Economics founder and president Les Rubin is calling the milestone a clear signal that the nation is on an unsustainable fiscal path that threatens long-term economic stability and prosperity.“This is not just another headline, it is a flashing red warning light,” said Les Rubin. “When a nation’s debt exceeds the total value of everything it produces, we are no longer talking about a distant problem. We are living in it.”Rubin stressed that this significantly understates the problem as it includes only debt held by the public. There is another $7-8 trillion of current treasury debt held by various governmental agencies like Social Security and Medicare Trust funds. The Treasury must pay interest on these and pay the debt when it matures, just like debt held by the public. When included, the total interest-bearing debt is $39 trillion and the real ratio of debt to GDP is 125%. Regardless of how you compute this, it reflects decades of unchecked government spending, compounded by a lack of public understanding about the dire consequences in the future if we continue this course.An even more sobering reality emerges when considering unfunded obligations, the government has promised but has not set aside funding to meet. Programs such as Social Security and Medicare carry over $80 trillion dollars in long-term unfunded commitments. Viewed through that broader lens, the fiscal imbalance is not a recent development but a deeply entrenched problem that has been building for decades, underscoring the urgency of honest accounting and informed public engagement.“For years, we have been told that deficits do not matter, and that we can continue borrowing without consequence,” Rubin said. “That is wrong. The numbers do not lie. Rising debt leads to higher interest costs, increased inflationary pressure, and slower economic growth. Eventually it will destroy the financial viability of this country.”According to Main Street Economics, the milestone should serve as a turning point in how the country approaches fiscal policy. Rather than focusing solely on political debates in Washington, the organization argues that meaningful change must begin with an informed and engaged public.“Politicians respond to incentives, and right now the incentive structure rewards short-term promises over long-term responsibility,” Rubin explained. “That will not change until the American people fully understand what is at stake and demand a different course.”Rubin warned that continued inaction risks triggering a broader fiscal crisis, particularly as interest payments on the debt consume a growing share of the federal budget.“We are approaching a point where we are borrowing not just to invest in the future, but simply to pay for the past,” he said. “That is not sustainable, and history shows that nations that ignore these warning signs eventually face severe economic consequences.”Main Street Economics reiterated its core mission of educating everyday Americans about the fundamentals of government spending, debt, and economic tradeoffs.“The solution is not complicated, but it is difficult,” Rubin said. “It requires an informed public willing to confront reality and support responsible fiscal policies. Until that happens, we will continue down a path that becomes harder and more painful to reverse.”As part of its ongoing efforts, the organization is expanding its public education initiatives through workshops, digital content, and partnerships aimed at making complex economic concepts accessible to all Americans.“We cannot solve a problem that most people do not understand,” Rubin added. “Fiscal sanity begins with education. Once voters grasp the true cost of our current trajectory, they will begin to demand accountability, and that is when real change becomes possible.”Main Street Economics urged policymakers, business leaders, and citizens alike to treat the 100 percent debt-to-GDP milestone (or 125% if measured correctly) not as a symbolic marker, but as a call to action.“The clock is ticking,” Rubin concluded. “The longer we wait, the fewer options we will have and the greater the consequences will be. The time to act is now.”###Main Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visit https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org/ To schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

The Debt Bomb is Ticking and There is Something You Can Do About It.

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