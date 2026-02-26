BRG CELEBRATES THEIR HIGHEST ACHIEVING FRANCHISEES

Franchise of the Year winners, Browns Socialhouse Westgate, Browns Socialhouse McCallum, Browns Socialhouse Brandon

This month in Cancun, Mexico, Browns Restaurant Group brought together over 100 participants to celebrate the company’s bi-annual franchise conference.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month in Cancun, Mexico, Browns Restaurant Group brought together over 100 participants to celebrate the company’s bi-annual franchise conference. Franchise owners from across Canada were present, along with several supplier partners to connect and to pay tribute to the many high performers.With the support of Arterra Wines Canada, the group celebrated excellence, dedication, and perseverance by honoring top-performing locations and their teams with awards and prizes. With multiple locations achieving exceptionally high results over the past two years, BRG made an unprecedented decision toaward three of their franchisees the Franchise of the Year award.2026 Franchise of the YearTaking home this year’s Franchise of the Year award was:Browns Socialhouse Westgate (Grand Prairie, AB)• Franchisee: Jim Rawsthorne & Darcy Dober• General Manager: Andrew AdamsBrowns Socialhouse McCallum (Abbotsford, BC)• Franchisee: Shawnna Brocklebank• General Manager: Isaiah CollinsBrowns Socialhouse Brandon (Brandon, MB)• Franchisee: Scott Rumpel & Brad Rumpel• General Manager: Payton HamiltonThe other Achievement Award winners are as follows:No Finish Line Award (NFL)• Location: Browns Socialhouse Salisbury Gate (Sherwood park, AB)• Franchisee: Tim FuhrAuditor General Award• Location: Browns Socialhouse Lynn Valley (North Vancouver, BC)• Franchisee: Derek ArcherInspired Hospitality• Location: Browns Socialhouse Courtenay (Courtenay, BC)• Franchisees: Scott Rumpel, Brad Rumpel, Adam Dukoff and Adam Hearn###About BRG:Browns Restaurant Group is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSEand LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNSin the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.For Franchising inquires and opportunities, please contact Browns Restaurant Group to start a conversation.For media inquiries, please contact:Emily PedersenMarketing Managerepedersen@brownsrestaurantgroup.comFor Franchising inquiries, please contact:Bruce FoxSenior Business Advisorfranchising@brownsrestaurantgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.