BRG CELEBRATES THEIR HIGHEST ACHIEVING FRANCHISEES
This month in Cancun, Mexico, Browns Restaurant Group brought together over 100 participants to celebrate the company’s bi-annual franchise conference.VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month in Cancun, Mexico, Browns Restaurant Group brought together over 100 participants to celebrate the company’s bi-annual franchise conference. Franchise owners from across Canada were present, along with several supplier partners to connect and to pay tribute to the many high performers.
With the support of Arterra Wines Canada, the group celebrated excellence, dedication, and perseverance by honoring top-performing locations and their teams with awards and prizes. With multiple locations achieving exceptionally high results over the past two years, BRG made an unprecedented decision to
award three of their franchisees the Franchise of the Year award.
2026 Franchise of the Year
Taking home this year’s Franchise of the Year award was:
Browns Socialhouse Westgate (Grand Prairie, AB)
• Franchisee: Jim Rawsthorne & Darcy Dober
• General Manager: Andrew Adams
Browns Socialhouse McCallum (Abbotsford, BC)
• Franchisee: Shawnna Brocklebank
• General Manager: Isaiah Collins
Browns Socialhouse Brandon (Brandon, MB)
• Franchisee: Scott Rumpel & Brad Rumpel
• General Manager: Payton Hamilton
The other Achievement Award winners are as follows:
No Finish Line Award (NFL)
• Location: Browns Socialhouse Salisbury Gate (Sherwood park, AB)
• Franchisee: Tim Fuhr
Auditor General Award
• Location: Browns Socialhouse Lynn Valley (North Vancouver, BC)
• Franchisee: Derek Archer
Inspired Hospitality
• Location: Browns Socialhouse Courtenay (Courtenay, BC)
• Franchisees: Scott Rumpel, Brad Rumpel, Adam Dukoff and Adam Hearn
###
About BRG:
Browns Restaurant Group is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® and LIBERTY KITCHEN®, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS® in the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.
For Franchising inquires and opportunities, please contact Browns Restaurant Group to start a conversation.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Emily Pedersen
Marketing Manager
epedersen@brownsrestaurantgroup.com
For Franchising inquiries, please contact:
Bruce Fox
Senior Business Advisor
franchising@brownsrestaurantgroup.com
Jacqueline Richardson
Browns Restaurant Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.