Browns Restaurant Group announces 5th Liberty Kitchen location opening

Derek Archer and Ryan Spicknell from Kered Hospitality at the opening of Liberty Kitchen Harbour Centre

Browns Restaurant Group (BRG) is proud to announce the opening of its fifth Liberty Kitchen location in North Vancouver, BC.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Browns Restaurant Group (BRG) is proud to announce the opening of its fifth Liberty Kitchen location. This location came to life on May 13th, in North Vancouver, British Columbia. This new space features a sophisticated design, blending warm wood tones, aged brass accents, and rustic tile to create a stylish, timeless atmosphere.This location will be the eighth restaurant and first Liberty Kitchen for owner Derek Archer, Ryan Spicknell and Kered Hospitality.LIBERTY KITCHEN is a premium casual-style restaurant that features globally inspired favourites with a focus on Mediterranean cuisines and warm climate culinary traditions. Using authentic and wholesome ingredients in an open kitchen, fresh house-made pasta and hand-crafted pizzas are the core of food offerings.This concept provides an “on-trend” high-quality food and beverage experience in a setting that could be described as being a “softened modern but still inviting” style.About BRG:The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSEand LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNSin the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.Franchise Information: Bruce FoxMedia and Marketing Contact: Emily PedersenReal Estate Representation:BC and Alberta: Sitings(Dan Clark)Ontario: The Behar Group (Kelly Farraj)

