Browns Restaurant Group Announces Browns Crafthouse Location in Regina, SK

Kelly Burns & Shane Hardy from KDB Group at the opening of Browns Crafthouse Chuka

VANCOUVER, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP is pleased to announce the opening of Browns Crafthouse Chuka in Regina, Saskatchewan.This location marks the third Browns Crafthouse in Saskatchewan and the 17th location for franchisee Kelly Burns and the KDB Group.Browns Crafthouse is a vibrant, community driven concept under the Browns Restaurant Group umbrella, designed to celebrate the art of handcrafted food & beverages. Each location offers a lively, welcoming atmosphere where guests can enjoy great dishes, craft cocktails and local beers in a space that reflects the unique character of its neighbourhood.Rooted in quality and creativity, Browns Crafthouse brings people together through exceptional dining experiences that feel both familiar and fresh.###About BRG:Browns Restaurant Group is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSEand LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNSin the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.Franchise Information: Bruce FoxMedia and Marketing Contact: Emily PedersenReal Estate Representation:BC and Alberta: Sitings (Dan Clark & Nancy Bayly)Ontario: The Behar Group (Kelly Farraj)

