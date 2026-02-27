Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Sunrise

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Sunrise. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Sunrise.The location, owned and operated by Wallace Etienne, officially began serving the community on February 20, 2026. Wallace is a U.S. Army veteran who served from 2001 to 2015, including three combat deployments. His military career instilled a leadership style grounded in discipline, accountability, and service, guiding his transition into civilian roles. Opening Senior Helpers reflects his continued commitment to meaningful service and bringing trusted, high-quality care to local residents. Through Senior Helpers of Sunrise, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I chose Senior Helpers because it represents the gold standard in home care. Their evidence-based approach to caregiving aligns perfectly with my belief that families deserve structured, compassionate, and dependable support.” – Wallace EtienneSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Etienne’s passion for senior care is deeply personal, shaped by the loss of his mother during the COVID-19 pandemic and his father’s ongoing journey with dementia. These experiences gave him firsthand insight into the emotional and practical challenges families face when caring for aging loved ones. As a veteran-owned business, he is especially dedicated to supporting fellow veterans and helping families navigate resources such as VA Aid & Attendance benefits while ensuring compassionate, specialized care is accessible.“Having personally experienced the loss of my mother and now walking alongside my father through dementia, this work is more than business to me — it’s personal. My vision for Senior Helpers is to be the trusted partner families turn to when they need guidance, stability, and peace of mind during life’s most vulnerable moments.” – Wallace EtienneSenior Helpers of Sunrise offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Wallace is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for service-driven care makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Sunrise residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Sunrise is located at 3521 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351.To contact the office, call (954) 860-8237 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/fl/sunrise/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=gmb To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

Tailored Senior Care at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.