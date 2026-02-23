Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Conway

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Conway.The location, owned and operated by Amy Petersen-Smith, began serving the community on February 17, 2026. This office is Amy’s second location in the region, and she brings nearly two decades of experience with Senior Helpers, including eight years as a franchise owner. Throughout her career, she has focused on building strong teams, delivering high-quality client care, and developing reliable operational systems. She is committed to elevating the standard of in-home care through training, service excellence, and a people-first culture. Through Senior Helpers of Myrtle Beach, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“The Age-Friendly Care approach and commitment to specialized training allow us to deliver care that is not only compassionate, but clinically thoughtful and proactive.” – Amy Petersen-SmithSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Raised in a small town in Ohio, Amy was shaped by the values of empathy, integrity, and mutual respect instilled by her family, principles that continue to guide her leadership and approach to care. Opening a satellite office in Conway reflects her commitment to better serving families in this growing community while maintaining a strong local presence. For Amy, senior care is more than a business; it is a calling to support families during vulnerable seasons of life and ensure they feel heard, respected, and truly cared for.“Our vision for Conway is simple: to be the most trusted partner for families navigating aging. We want to bring peace of mind to loved ones, meaningful support to seniors, and professional opportunities to caregivers right here in the community.” – Amy Petersen-SmithSenior Helpers of Myrtle Beach offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Amy is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her passion for elevating senior care with empathy, makes her the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Conway residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Myrtle Beach is located at 209 Wild Wing Blvd #303, Conway, SC 29526.To contact the office, call (843) 733-0009 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/sc/low-country/locations/conway/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

