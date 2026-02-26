Michigan Software Developer Harnesses AI to Elevate the Role of Accounting Pros

Beyond Payables Automation

Michigan-based software company uses AI to elevate accounts payable and set a standard for thoughtful technology development

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidesic, a Lansing-based software company, is transforming how accounting teams operate by applying artificial intelligence to the accounts payable process. Rather than replacing accounting professionals, Fidesic is designed to elevate their role, removing manual bottlenecks and giving finance teams the tools to work at a higher level.

Technology is at a turning point. AI tools are advancing at a pace that creates both extraordinary opportunity and serious responsibility, the company said. At Fidesic, that reality has reshaped their product and services in a very short time.

The Fidesic team is committed to doing its part, building AI-powered tools that are transparent, purposeful, and designed to support human decision-making rather than replace it.

Accounts Payable has long been one of the most labor-intensive functions in accounting, pulling skilled professionals into manual processes that leave little room for higher-level work. Fidesic applies artificial intelligence to remove that friction, automating invoice processing, approval routing, and payment management so that accounting teams can focus on analysis, vendor relationships, and strategic financial decisions.

The goal is not to automate accounting professionals out of the picture. It is to elevate them. Powerful technology, applied responsibly, should expand what skilled people are capable of. That is the standard Fidesic holds itself to.

"We are living through a technological shift that will define how businesses operate for decades," said a Fidesic spokesperson. "We want to be part of getting this right. That means building tools accounting professionals can trust, tools that make them more capable and more valuable, not less."

Built for accounting teams and designed to integrate with widely used platforms, Fidesic fits into existing workflows without disruption. From its base in Michigan, the company continues to develop its platform with a focus on accuracy, control, and the kind of responsible innovation this moment demands.

About Fidesic

Fidesic AP is Accounts Payable Automation for Microsoft D365 Business Central and Dynamics GP (Great Plains). Fidesic delivers seamless integration and performance for Dynamics BC and GP and makes it easier to capture invoice data, process invoices and pay vendors for accounts payable pros using Dynamics ERP. Fidesic is a people-first organization with expertise in AI for accounting and payables. People who care. Software that works. www.fidesic.com

