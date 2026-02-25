Fidesic Announces Exhibit Sponsorship at Directions NA 2026 in Orlando

Beyond Payables Agent for Business Central

Michigan-based Accounting Software Leader Steps onto the Expo Floor at a premiere Microsoft community conference.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidesic, a Lansing based accounts payable automation and AI powered software developer, announced today that it will serve as an Exhibit Sponsor at Directions NA 2025, taking place in Orlando, Florida in April.

While the Fidesic expo team has attended Directions NA together for years, this marks the first time they will host a booth on the expo floor together, representing a significant milestone in the team's growing presence in the Microsoft business software ecosystem.

Directions NA is the leading community-driven conference for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central partners and end users. Business Central is Microsoft's accounting software for businesses. The event brings together leadership from Microsoft and independent software vendors to share product roadmaps, best practices, and innovations shaping the future of Business Central and the entire business management software channel.

Fidesic has always invested resources in making Directions NA a core learning and networking event for the team, but the company said being on the expo floor is a new level of engagement. They are excited to show their commitment to the Business Central community.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Fidesic booth to learn how Fidesic goes beyond payables agents for Business Central, delivering a complete, purpose-built AP automation solution designed from the ground up for the D365 Business Central.

About Fidesic

Fidesic AP is Accounts Payable Automation for Microsoft D365 Business Central and Dynamics GP (Great Plains). Fidesic delivers seamless integration and performance for Dynamics BC and GP and makes it easier to capture invoice data, process invoices and pay vendors for accounts payable pros using Dynamics ERP. Fidesic is a people-first organization with expertise in AI for accounting and payables. People who care. Software that works. www.fidesic.com

