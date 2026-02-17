Fidesic Releases Accounts Payable Guidebook on Strategic Cost Reductions

How Accounts Payable Can Drive Company-Wide Cost Reductions Make Payables Awesome!

New resource offers AP pros a practical, 5-part framework for turning accounts payable into a strategic collaborator and driver of companywide cost-reduction

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidesic, a provider of accounts payable automation for Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central, has published a free digital guidebook today titled "How Accounts Payable Can Drive Company-Wide Cost Reductions".

The guide arrives as finance leaders face mounting pressure to reduce overhead while at the same time improving performance. As we enter the new era of AI-powered processes, the Accounts Payable function is increasingly expected to perform more strategic tasks, and processing duties become increasingly automated.

This new guidebook serves as a resource to payables pros who want to increase the strategic value of their AP department, covering five interconnected strategies. Each section is written specifically for AP professionals, with clear distinctions between what AP can own directly and where AP's role is to surface data and recommendations to procurement and finance leadership.

In addition to practical tips and easy win recommendations for Accounts Payable leaders and other finance professionals, the guide includes industry insights and data that will be of interest to anyone who works in corporate accounting or adjacent roles.

About Fidesic

Fidesic AP is Accounts Payable Automation for Microsoft D365 Business Central and Dynamics GP (Great Plains). Fidesic delivers seamless integration and performance for Dynamics BC and GP and makes it easier to capture invoice data, process invoices and pay vendors for accounts payable pros using Dynamics ERP. Fidesic is a people-first organization with expertise in AI for accounting and payables. People who care. Software that works. www.fidesic.com

