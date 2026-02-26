Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals Increased in January 2026

Posted on Feb 26, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: February 26, 2026

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors in January 2026 was $2.26 billion (measured in nominal dollars), up 19.0 percent compared to January 2025. A 10.4 percent growth in total arrivals to 874,358 visitors and higher spending on an average daily basis ($276 per person, +11.3%) contributed to the increase in total visitor spending.

In January 2026, 858,693 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 15,665 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 773,149 visitors (+11.1%) arrived by air and 19,028 visitors (-17.7%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in January 2025.

The average length of stay by total visitors in January 2026 was 9.34 days, which was shorter compared to January 2025 (9.65 days, -3.1%). The statewide average daily census¹ was 263,525 visitors in January 2026 compared to 246,491 visitors (+6.9%) in January 2025.

In January 2026, 419,156 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 13.9 percent increase from January 2025 (368,123 visitors). These visitors stayed longer (9.50 days, +3.1%) and spent more on a daily average, which contributed to growth in total spending ($1.06 billion) compared to January 2025 ($812.0 million, +30.7%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in January 2026 of $267 per person was higher than January 2025 ($240 per person, +11.3%). They spent more in all categories, with lodging, food and beverage and transportation having the largest increases.

There were 255,548 visitors from the U.S. East in January 2026, up 23.1 percent from January 2025 (207,519 visitors). U.S. East visitors in January 2026 also spent more per day, contributing to higher total spending ($749.7 million) than in January 2025 ($601.8 million, +24.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors rose to $312 per person in January 2026 compared to $264 per person (+18.1%) in January 2025. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors also increased in all categories, with the largest growth seen in food and beverage, lodging and transportation categories.

In January 2026, 56,731 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 4.5 percent from January 2025 (54,296 visitors). These visitors had a shorter length of stay (5.87 days, -5.1%) but they spent slightly more on a daily basis. The net result was $83.2 million in total spending, about the same as January 2025 ($83.2 million, -0.1%). Daily spending by Japanese visitors in January 2026 ($250 per person) increased slightly from January 2025 ($248 per person, +0.8%). Japanese visitors in January 2026 spent more per day on food and beverage, slightly less on lodging and transportation, while their shopping, entertainment and recreation expenses were similar to January 2025.

In January 2026, 49,616 visitors arrived from Canada, an 8.7 percent decline from January 2025 (54,333 visitors). Visitors from Canada spent $134.6 million in January 2026 compared to $150.0 million (-10.3%) in January 2025. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in January 2026 ($229 per person) was higher than January 2025 ($225 per person, +1.8%). Canadian visitors in January 2026 spent less per day on lodging, but spent more on transportation, shopping and entertainment and recreation compared to January 2025.

There were 77,641 visitors from all other international markets in January 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 88,878 visitors (-12.6%) from all other international markets in January 2025.

Air capacity to Hawaii in January 2026 (5,219 transpacific flights with 1,162,771 seats) increased compared to January 2025 (5,050 flights, +3.3% with 1,125,865 seats, +3.3%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In January 2026, 345,169 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 73,801 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in January 2026 had been to Hawaii before (86.4%), while 13.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 49.1 percent of U.S. West visitors in January 2026 stayed in hotels, 20.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 10.3 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

U.S. East: In January 2026, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the East North Central (57,774 visitors), South Atlantic (52,055 visitors), and West South Central (47,343 visitors) regions. Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in January 2026 had been to Hawaii before (64.5%), while 35.5 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 52.0 percent of U.S. East visitors in January 2026 stayed in hotels, 16.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 10.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

Japan: Of the 56,731 visitors in January 2026, 56,614 visitors arrived on international flights and 117 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in January 2026 were repeat visitors (73.6%), while 26.4 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 83.7 percent of Japanese visitors in January 2026 stayed in hotels, 11.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 6.3 percent stayed in timeshares and a small number stayed with friends and relatives (0.9%).

Canada: Of the 49,616 visitors in January 2026, 43,206 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,410 visitors came on domestic flights. Eight out of 10 Canadian visitors in January 2026 (78.0%) had been to Hawaii before while 22.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 53.3 percent of Canadian visitors in January 2026 stayed in hotels, 21.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.5 percent stayed in timeshares, 10.9 percent stayed in rental homes and 5.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 527,241 visitors to Oahu in January 2026 compared to 457,278 visitors (+15.3%) in January 2025. Visitor spending increased to $937.0 million in January 2026 from $772.0 million (+21.4%) in January 2025. The average daily census on Oahu was 123,616 visitors in January 2026, compared to 110,976 visitors (+11.4%) in January 2025.

Maui: Twenty-nine months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 236,180 visitors to Maui in January 2026 compared to 202,416 visitors (+16.7%) in January 2025. Visitor spending rose to $664.7 million in January 2026 from $534.9 million (+24.3%) in January 2025. The average daily census on Maui was 65,090 visitors in January 2026 compared to 57,960 visitors (+12.3%) in January 2025.

Kauai: There were 121,293 visitors to Kauai in January 2026, compared to 110,162 visitors (+10.1%) in January 2025. Visitor spending was $286.3 million in January 2026 compared to $259.2 million (+10.5%) in January 2025. The average daily census on Kauai was 29,919 visitors in January 2026 compared to 28,462 visitors (+5.1%) in January 2025.

Hawaii Island: There were 154,982 visitors to Hawaii Island in January 2026 compared to 159,312 visitors (-2.7%) in January 2025. Visitor spending of $348.4 million in January 2026 was an increase from January 2025 ($308.4 million, +13.0%). The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 41,286 visitors in January 2026 compared to 45,366 visitors (-9.0%) in January 2025.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,271 nonstop domestic flights with 919,538 seats from the continental U.S. in January 2026, compared to 4,111 flights (+3.9%) with 888,560 seats (+3.5%) in January 2025.

U.S. West: In January 2026, 3,793 scheduled flights with 791,513 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased from January 2025 (3,649 flights, +3.9% with 764,965 seats, +3.5%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Phoenix and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Everett, Wash., Las Vegas, Long Beach, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

U.S. East: In January 2026, 470 scheduled flights with 126,664 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased from January 2025 (450 flights, +4.4% with 122,323 seats, +3.5%). Fewer seats from Detroit, Minneapolis, New York JFK, Newark, Washington, D.C. and discontinued service from Austin, Texas and Boston, were offset by growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Houston.

International Flights

In January 2026, there were 948 nonstop flights with 243,233 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. International air capacity increased from January 2025 (939 flights, +1.0% with 237,305 seats, +2.5%).

Japan: In January 2026, there were 377 scheduled flights with 109,369 seats from Japan.

Air capacity increased compared to January 2025 (368 flights, +2.4% with 105,135, +4.0%). Discontinued service from Fukuoka was offset by growth in seats from Haneda, Nagoya, Narita and Osaka.

Canada: There were 272 scheduled flights with 51,095 seats from Canada in January 2026.

Air capacity decreased compared to January 2025 (288 flights, -5.6% with 52,101 seats, -1.9%). New service from Kelowna, British Columbia (by Air Canada) and growth in scheduled seats from Calgary was offset by fewer seats from Toronto and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In January 2026, there were 71 scheduled flights with 19,522 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 78 flights (-9.0%) with 21,963 seats (-11.1%) in January 2025.

In January 2026, there were 71 scheduled flights with 19,522 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 78 flights (-9.0%) with 21,963 seats (-11.1%) in January 2025. New Zealand: In January 2026, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,192 seats from Auckland, compared to 26 flights (0.0%) with 7,270 seats (-1.1%) in January 2025.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 82 scheduled flights with 25,726 seats from Seoul in January 2026, compared to 75 flights (+9.3%) with 22,814 seats (+12.8%) in January 2025.

There were 82 scheduled flights with 25,726 seats from Seoul in January 2026, compared to 75 flights (+9.3%) with 22,814 seats (+12.8%) in January 2025. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in January 2026, compared to 30 flights (+3.3%) with 10,500 seats (+3.3%).

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in January 2026, compared to 30 flights (+3.3%) with 10,500 seats (+3.3%). Philippines: There were 24 scheduled flights with 7,311 seats from Manila in January 2026, compared to 22 flights (+9.1%) with 6,798 seats (+7.5%) in January 2025.

There were 24 scheduled flights with 7,311 seats from Manila in January 2026, compared to 22 flights (+9.1%) with 6,798 seats (+7.5%) in January 2025. Samoa: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Apia in January 2026, compared to five flights (0.0%) with 841 seats (+1.1%) in January 2025.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Apia in January 2026, compared to five flights (0.0%) with 841 seats (+1.1%) in January 2025. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in January 2026 and also in January 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in January 2026 and also in January 2025. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in January 2026, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 668 seats (+1.8%) in January 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in January 2026, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 668 seats (+1.8%) in January 2025. Marshall Islands: There were 16 scheduled flights with 2,656 seats from Majuro in January 2026, compared to 18 flights (-11.1%) with 2,988 seats (-11.1%) in January 2025.

There were 16 scheduled flights with 2,656 seats from Majuro in January 2026, compared to 18 flights (-11.1%) with 2,988 seats (-11.1%) in January 2025. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in January 2026, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 1,016 seats (-33.1%) in January 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in January 2026, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 1,016 seats (-33.1%) in January 2025. American Samoa: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in January 2026, compared to 10 flights (+30.0%) with 2,780 seats (+30.0%) in January 2025.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in January 2026, compared to 10 flights (+30.0%) with 2,780 seats (+30.0%) in January 2025. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in January 2026, compared to three flights (+66.7%) with 834 seats (+66.7%) in January 2025.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In January 2026, 15,665 visitors arrived to Hawaii via 10 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,055 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In January 2025, 19,028 visitors (-17.7%) came via 12 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,213 visitors (-1.7%) flew to the state to board the ship Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

We are encouraged to see strong growth in visitor arrivals from our core U.S. West (+13.9%) and U.S. East (+23.1%) markets in January 2026. U.S West ($1.1 billion, +30.7%) and U.S. East ($749.7 million, +24.6%) visitors also spent significantly more compared to a year ago.

The Japan market continued to improve with a 4.5 percent growth in visitor arrivals, while total visitor spending ($83.2 million, -0.1%) was similar to January 2025. The Korea market also did well in January, with growth in for both visitor arrivals (+8.6%) and visitor spending ($43.3 million, +9.1%).

Social and political challenges continued to impact tourism from Canada, with declines in visitor arrivals (-8.7%) and total visitor spending ($134.6 million, -10.3%).

Tourism on Maui continued to recover from the August 2023 wildfires. For January 2026, total arrivals (236,180 visitors, +16.7%) and total visitor spending ($664.7 million, +24.3%) increased compared to January 2025. Increased arrivals due to the Maui tourism recovery campaign helped boost Maui’s hotel occupancy. According to DBEDT’s January 2026 Hotel Performance report, hotel occupancy in Maui County improved to 71.2 percent from 62.0 percent in January 2025. Mahalo to Governor Green for releasing the funds and to the Hawaii Hotel Alliance and industry partners who helped make the campaign possible.

Oahu also recorded more visitors (+15.3%) and higher visitor spending ($937 million, +21.4%) compared to January 2025. January 2026 hotel occupancy on Oahu was at 77.9 percent, up slightly from January 2025 (77.7%).

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the January 2026 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (JANUARY 2026P VS. JANUARY 2025P) 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,257.2 1,897.3 19.0 2,257.2 1,897.3 19.0 Total by air 2,250.3 1,888.9 19.1 2,250.3 1,888.9 19.1 U.S. Total 1,811.2 1,413.8 28.1 1,811.2 1,413.8 28.1 U.S. West 1,061.5 812.0 30.7 1,061.5 812.0 30.7 U.S. East 749.7 601.8 24.6 749.7 601.8 24.6 Japan 83.2 83.2 -0.1 83.2 83.2 -0.1 Canada 134.6 150.0 -10.3 134.6 150.0 -10.3 All Others 221.3 241.9 -8.5 221.3 241.9 -8.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.9 8.3 -16.9 6.9 8.3 -16.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,169,271 7,641,206 6.9 8,169,271 7,641,206 6.9 Total by air 8,100,002 7,558,685 7.2 8,100,002 7,558,685 7.2 U.S. Total 6,383,406 5,668,516 12.6 6,383,406 5,668,516 12.6 U.S. West 3,980,070 3,389,906 17.4 3,980,070 3,389,906 17.4 U.S. East 2,403,336 2,278,610 5.5 2,403,336 2,278,610 5.5 Japan 332,877 335,593 -0.8 332,877 335,593 -0.8 Canada 588,326 667,196 -11.8 588,326 667,196 -11.8 All Others 795,392 887,380 -10.4 795,392 887,380 -10.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 69,269 82,521 -16.1 69,269 82,521 -16.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 874,358 792,177 10.4 874,358 792,177 10.4 Total by air 858,693 773,149 11.1 858,693 773,149 11.1 U.S. Total 674,704 575,641 17.2 674,704 575,641 17.2 U.S. West 419,156 368,123 13.9 419,156 368,123 13.9 U.S. East 255,548 207,519 23.1 255,548 207,519 23.1 Japan 56,731 54,296 4.5 56,731 54,296 4.5 Canada 49,616 54,333 -8.7 49,616 54,333 -8.7 All Others 77,641 88,878 -12.6 77,641 88,878 -12.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 15,665 19,028 -17.7 15,665 19,028 -17.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 263,525 246,491 6.9 263,525 246,491 6.9 Total by air 261,290 243,829 7.2 261,290 243,829 7.2 U.S. Total 205,916 182,855 12.6 205,916 182,855 12.6 U.S. West 128,389 109,352 17.4 128,389 109,352 17.4 U.S. East 77,527 73,504 5.5 77,527 73,504 5.5 Japan 10,738 10,826 -0.8 10,738 10,826 -0.8 Canada 18,978 21,522 -11.8 18,978 21,522 -11.8 All Others 25,658 28,625 -10.4 25,658 28,625 -10.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,234 2,662 -16.1 2,234 2,662 -16.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.34 9.65 -3.1 9.34 9.65 -3.1 Total by air 9.43 9.78 -3.5 9.43 9.78 -3.5 U.S. Total 9.46 9.85 -3.9 9.46 9.85 -3.9 U.S. West 9.50 9.21 3.1 9.50 9.21 3.1 U.S. East 9.40 10.98 -14.3 9.40 10.98 -14.3 Japan 5.87 6.18 -5.1 5.87 6.18 -5.1 Canada 11.86 12.28 -3.4 11.86 12.28 -3.4 All Others 10.24 9.98 2.6 10.24 9.98 2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.42 4.34 2.0 4.42 4.34 2.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 276.3 248.3 11.3 276.3 248.3 11.3 Total by air 277.8 249.9 11.2 277.8 249.9 11.2 U.S. Total 283.7 249.4 13.8 283.7 249.4 13.8 U.S. West 266.7 239.5 11.3 266.7 239.5 11.3 U.S. East 311.9 264.1 18.1 311.9 264.1 18.1 Japan 249.9 248.0 0.8 249.9 248.0 0.8 Canada 228.8 224.8 1.8 228.8 224.8 1.8 All Others 278.3 272.6 2.1 278.3 272.6 2.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100.2 101.2 -1.0 100.2 101.2 -1.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,581.6 2,395.0 7.8 2,581.6 2,395.0 7.8 Total by air 2,620.6 2,443.2 7.3 2,620.6 2,443.2 7.3 U.S. Total 2,684.4 2,456.1 9.3 2,684.4 2,456.1 9.3 U.S. West 2,532.5 2,205.8 14.8 2,532.5 2,205.8 14.8 U.S. East 2,933.5 2,900.0 1.2 2,933.5 2,900.0 1.2 Japan 1,466.2 1,532.9 -4.3 1,466.2 1,532.9 -4.3 Canada 2,712.9 2,760.5 -1.7 2,712.9 2,760.5 -1.7 All Others 2,850.7 2,721.6 4.7 2,850.7 2,721.6 4.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 443.0 438.7 1.0 443.0 438.7 1.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (JANUARY 2026P VS. JANUARY 2025P) 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2,257.2 1,897.3 19.0 2,257.2 1,897.3 19.0 Total by air 2,250.3 1,888.9 19.1 2,250.3 1,888.9 19.1 Oahu 937.0 772.0 21.4 937.0 772.0 21.4 Maui 664.7 534.9 24.3 664.7 534.9 24.3 Molokai 5.2 4.1 27.3 5.2 4.1 27.3 Lanai 8.7 10.3 -15.9 8.7 10.3 -15.9 Kauai 286.3 259.2 10.5 286.3 259.2 10.5 Hawaii Island 348.4 308.4 13.0 348.4 308.4 13.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.9 8.3 -16.9 6.9 8.3 -16.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,169,271 7,641,206 6.9 8,169,271 7,641,206 6.9 Total by air 8,100,002 7,558,685 7.2 8,100,002 7,558,685 7.2 Oahu 3,832,105 3,440,250 11.4 3,832,105 3,440,250 11.4 Maui 2,017,804 1,796,760 12.3 2,017,804 1,796,760 12.3 Molokai 30,543 19,222 58.9 30,543 19,222 58.9 Lanai 12,198 13,805 -11.6 12,198 13,805 -11.6 Kauai 927,496 882,308 5.1 927,496 882,308 5.1 Hawaii Island 1,279,856 1,406,341 -9.0 1,279,856 1,406,341 -9.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 69,269 82,521 -16.1 69,269 82,521 -16.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 874,358 792,177 10.4 874,358 792,177 10.4 Total by air 858,693 773,149 11.1 858,693 773,149 11.1 Oahu 527,241 457,278 15.3 527,241 457,278 15.3 Maui 236,180 202,416 16.7 236,180 202,416 16.7 Molokai 3,295 2,843 15.9 3,295 2,843 15.9 Lanai 3,284 3,608 -9.0 3,284 3,608 -9.0 Kauai 121,293 110,162 10.1 121,293 110,162 10.1 Hawaii Island 154,982 159,312 -2.7 154,982 159,312 -2.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 15,665 19,028 -17.7 15,665 19,028 -17.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 263,525 246,491 6.9 263,525 246,491 6.9 Total by air 261,290 243,829 7.2 261,290 243,829 7.2 Oahu 123,616 110,976 11.4 123,616 110,976 11.4 Maui 65,090 57,960 12.3 65,090 57,960 12.3 Molokai 985 620 58.9 985 620 58.9 Lanai 393 445 -11.6 393 445 -11.6 Kauai 29,919 28,462 5.1 29,919 28,462 5.1 Hawaii Island 41,286 45,366 -9.0 41,286 45,366 -9.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,234 2,662 -16.1 2,234 2,662 -16.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.34 9.65 -3.1 9.34 9.65 -3.1 Total by air 9.43 9.78 -3.5 9.43 9.78 -3.5 Oahu 7.27 7.52 -3.4 7.27 7.52 -3.4 Maui 8.54 8.88 -3.8 8.54 8.88 -3.8 Molokai 9.27 6.76 37.1 9.27 6.76 37.1 Lanai 3.71 3.83 -2.9 3.71 3.83 -2.9 Kauai 7.65 8.01 -4.5 7.65 8.01 -4.5 Hawaii Island 8.26 8.83 -6.5 8.26 8.83 -6.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.42 4.34 2.0 4.42 4.34 2.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 276.3 248.3 11.3 276.3 248.3 11.3 Total by air 277.8 249.9 11.2 277.8 249.9 11.2 Oahu 244.5 224.4 9.0 244.5 224.4 9.0 Maui 329.4 297.7 10.7 329.4 297.7 10.7 Molokai 171.3 213.8 -19.9 171.3 213.8 -19.9 Lanai 711.5 748.0 -4.9 711.5 748.0 -4.9 Kauai 308.7 293.8 5.1 308.7 293.8 5.1 Hawaii Island 272.2 219.3 24.1 272.2 219.3 24.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100.2 101.2 -1.0 100.2 101.2 -1.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,581.6 2,395.0 7.8 2,581.6 2,395.0 7.8 Total by air 2,620.6 2,443.2 7.3 2,620.6 2,443.2 7.3 Oahu 1,777.1 1,688.3 5.3 1,777.1 1,688.3 5.3 Maui 2,814.3 2,642.5 6.5 2,814.3 2,642.5 6.5 Molokai 1,588.2 1,445.7 9.9 1,588.2 1,445.7 9.9 Lanai 2,642.7 2,862.2 -7.7 2,642.7 2,862.2 -7.7 Kauai 2,360.7 2,352.8 0.3 2,360.7 2,352.8 0.3 Hawaii Island 2,247.8 1,936.0 16.1 2,247.8 1,936.0 16.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 443.0 438.7 1.0 443.0 438.7 1.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism