Province Contributes $600,000 to Heritage Project in Yorkton

CANADA, February 26 - Released on February 26, 2026

The Yorkton Brick Flour Mill, an iconic heritage property in the city, will receive $600 thousand dollars from the Government of Saskatchewan to finish construction of its Interpretive Centre.

The funding was announced at an event with Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross, Yorkton MLA David Chan, Agriculture Minister David Marit, Yorkton Mayor Aaron Kienle, representatives of the Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society, donors and the broader community to celebrate all the efforts that have made this project possible.

"The Mill operated for almost a century in the community," Ross said. "It is a part of Yorkton's history, and it is a part of our province's history. The stories that will be told here reflect the family farms that have stood at the centre of both the agriculture sector and the shaping of our province. The Government of Saskatchewan is delighted to help make sure those stories can continue to be told."

The Government of Saskatchewan's $600,000 contribution adds to the $1 million from the Government of Canada, $300,000 from the City of Yorkton, support from the Yorkton Tribal Council and many other local companies, organizations and individuals. Fundraising efforts have been led by the Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society.

"Since the Brick Flour Mill's prime, Yorkton has grown into one of Saskatchewan's strongest and most diversified value-added hubs," Marit said. "This interpretive centre will remind us how the agriculture industry has grown and why it continues to matter to our province."

The Brick Flour Mill is a designated Municipal Heritage Property in the City of Yorkton that operated as a mill for almost a century, from 1890 to 1989. Now a museum run by the Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society, it is Western Canada's only remaining brick-constructed flour mill, symbolizing an important chapter in Saskatchewan's history. It preserves the stories of early agriculture in the region and the essential role that family farms played in shaping Yorkton's agri-business sector.

The Interpretive Centre will educate visitors on the province's agricultural development. Once open, the heritage property will be self-sustained through rentable event space, fundraising activities and various grants.

"On behalf of the Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society, we are deeply grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for this significant investment," Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society President Larry Pearen said. "These funds allow us to complete the Interpretive Centre and open it as a fully accessible, year-round gathering space where schools, seniors, families, and visitors can learn about the importance of agriculture and Saskatchewan's rich history. This support brings us to the finish line and ensures the Mill can now be fully used by the community. We also sincerely thank our many sponsors, donors, volunteers, and community members whose generosity and belief in this project made this achievement possible."

Learn more about the Yorkton Brick Flour Mill at:

-30-

For more information, contact: