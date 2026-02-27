A Practical Guide to Courageous Innovation and Transformational Leadership

CT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly announces Innovation Is Nothing Without Courage to Unleash It : Entrepreneurial Empowerment Strategies and Secrets for Success by Dr. Marien J. Zanyk, PhD , a bold and inspiring business memoir that challenges readers to rethink innovation—not as an idea, but as an act of courage.Blending scientific rigor with entrepreneurial grit, Dr. Zanyk offers a compelling journey from lab-based orthopedic research to launching disruptive wellness and performance solutions that have reshaped healthcare and sports performance industries.Quote from the Author“True innovation is born the moment we choose to break the mold—when courage meets conviction, transformation can begin.”— Dr. Marien J. ZanykAbout the AuthorDr. Marien J. Zanyk is an orthopedic scientist, innovator, and the visionary founder of ZANEEZHealth. Holding a PhD in medical science with deep expertise in biomechanics, she has spent more than two decades transforming scientific research into practical, real-world wellness solutions.Her patented innovations—including AnkleSTONE, BedROK, and other breakthrough systems—are trusted by elite athletes, coaches, and medical professionals worldwide. A passionate advocate for women in STEM, ethical leadership, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship, Dr. Zanyk empowers innovators to break barriers, embrace risk, and lead with integrity. Her mission is simple yet powerful: to help people move better, live stronger, and unleash their full potential.About the BookInnovation Is Nothing Without Courage to Unleash It is a raw and insightful entrepreneurial memoir that goes beyond theory to reveal what it truly takes to bring bold ideas to life. Through personal storytelling and strategic business insights, Dr. Zanyk shares hard-earned lessons on resilience, leadership, navigating adversity, and challenging entrenched systems.Rather than offering surface-level motivation, the book provides a real-world blueprint for innovators who are ready to disrupt the status quo. With recognition and endorsements from elite athletes, sports medicine professionals, and industry leaders, Dr. Zanyk’s story stands as both inspirational and actionable—proving that innovation only becomes reality when paired with courage.This book will strongly resonate with:• Aspiring entrepreneurs and first-time founders• Women leaders seeking courage-centered success stories• Inventors and product developers navigating concept-to-market challenges• Business students and MBA candidates focused on innovation and startup cultureSecondary and Extended Audiences Include:• Motivational and self-help readers• Cross-industry innovators in healthcare, fitness, sports, and technology• Book clubs centered on personal growth and leadership• Corporate training programs and leadership development initiativesMedia & Events• American Literary Association Exhibition – Pennsylvania | June 27–30 (Book Representation)• Featured Interview (Completed): Dr. Zanyk has already appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where she discusses courage-driven innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and the real-world journey behind Innovation Is Nothing Without Courage to Unleash It.Watch the interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myfwXI5Jcso Book Details• Title: Innovation Is Nothing Without Courage to Unleash It: Entrepreneurial Empowerment Strategies and Secrets for Success• Author: Dr. Marien J. Zanyk, PhD• ISBN: 978-1-962987-68-4• Formats: Paperback, eBook, AudiobookWhere to Buy• Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Innovation-Nothing-Without-Courage-Unleash/dp/1968519416/ref=monarch_sidesheet_title Connect with Dr. Zanyk• Website: https://visionzone.designswebs.com/drmarienjzanykphd/

