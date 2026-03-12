New Book 'The Spooky Haunted House' Brings Halloween Fun and Early Literacy to Life

NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly announces the release of The Spooky Haunted House , a whimsical Halloween-themed children’s book by Marian A. Mattice , designed to delight young readers while supporting reading fluency development. This engaging story invites children to explore friendship, fun, and a touch of seasonal spookiness in a safe, entertaining way."It seems to me that the primary goal of every individual’s life journey on this planet is to actively search out their own comfortable places in the world in which they feel they belong and to find lasting friendships with others at the same time."— Marian A. Mattice, Author of The Spooky Haunted HouseAbout the BookPerfect for emergent and beginning readers, The Spooky Haunted House features colorful, cartoonish characters including three jack o’lanterns who turn into zombies, a clever ghost with a magical potion, and a mummy sporting a green mask. With a playful repetitive sentence and storyline pattern, this 33-page book encourages rereading, builds confidence, and makes early reading fun. Amazon reviews currently average 5 out of 5 stars.Recent InterviewMarian A. Mattice recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where she shared her inspiration, her dedication to literacy, and the magic behind her new book. Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w82_niEzw18 Book Details• Title: The Spooky Haunted House• Author: Marian A. Mattice• Genre: Children’s Fiction• ISBN: 979-8-8230-5567-3• Format: Softcover & Audio• Available At: Amazon, Barnes & Noble,About the AuthorMarian A. Mattice is a retired educator with over 33 years of experience teaching in the Catskill Mountains of New York. She holds a Master’s in Education from the State University of Oneonta, with expertise in early literacy instruction, Orton-Gillingham methods, and the Science of Reading. Marian continues to inspire young learners through substitute teaching, private educational roles, and her writing. She lives in Oneonta, NY with her husband, three Papillon dogs, a Devon Rex cat, and a lively flock of chickens.

