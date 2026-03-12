Edward L. Alban Explores the Hidden World Between Sleep and Reality in His New Novel, Stealing Forbidden Dreams

GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly presents Stealing Forbidden Dreams by Edward L. Alban , a luminous and thought-provoking work of literary fiction that ventures deep into the mysterious terrain of the subconscious mind. Combining poetic reflection with intellectual curiosity, Alban’s latest novel follows a young woman’s quest to uncover the meaning and value of her sleeping life — a journey that blurs the boundaries between waking and dreaming, logic and imagination.“Our life asleep is nebulous, insubstantial, impossible to reconfirm. It has no witnesses.” — Edward L. Alban, author of Stealing Forbidden DreamsA Novel That Bridges the Worlds of Night and DayMaria Diaz, a young intellectual Latina teaching math in Miami and originally from Ecuador, becomes obsessed with the enigma of sleep. By her calculation, in 60 years, we spend 20 of them asleep — time seemingly lost to oblivion. Refusing to accept this waste, she dives into the hidden corridors of her subconscious, where her inner world bursts into vivid life.There, Maria encounters her id, libido, ego, muses, and oracles — all embodied as colorful, complex women who guide and challenge her destiny. Each night becomes an adventure in a realm where meaning, memory, and identity shift like dreams themselves. Yet each morning, as her memories evaporate with daylight, she must fight to reclaim them — until, at last, she connects the fragments and steals her forbidden dreams back from the kingdom of oblivion.Set in 1999, Stealing Forbidden Dreams captures the zeitgeist and weltschmerz of a turning century — a poetic meditation on time, identity, and the porous boundaries between consciousness and the imagination.Early Praise for Stealing Forbidden Dreams“With poetic prose and intellectual depth, Stealing Forbidden Dreams is a captivating meditation on the mind’s hidden dimensions, the fluidity of identity, and the interplay between waking and dreaming life.”— The Literary Reporter“The writing not only flows easily, making the reading enjoyable, but it also provides a rich level of description, particularly when describing Maria’s dreams and desired places to visit.”— TopBook PublishersAbout the AuthorEdward L. Alban was born in Ecuador in 1938 and came to the United States in 1952, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1961. He earned his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Georgia and spent his professional career teaching Economics, Statistics, and Quantitative Methods at institutions including Auburn University, SUNY Potsdam, Armstrong State University, and Savannah State University.Since retiring, Alban has traveled extensively through Europe and South America, nurturing his passion for languages and literature. His works include essays, poetry, travel memoirs, and fiction published in various literary outlets, including Odyssey, Gemini Magazine, The New Guard, and Poets and Dreamers.His literary portfolio includes:• Our Gun Idolatry (2018)• This Life So Brief Between Eternities (2023)• The Lost Third of Our Lives (2024)• Stories That Words Told Me (2024)• Stealing Forbidden Dreams (republished with WORKBOOK PRESS, 2025)Book Details• Title: Stealing Forbidden Dreams• Author: Edward L. Alban• Genre/Category: Literary Fiction, Women’s Literature• ISBN (Paperback): 978-1-965732-76-2• ISBN (Digital): 978-1-965732-77-9• Pages: 470• Available On: AmazonConnect with the AuthorWebsite: www.luiseduardoalban.com Media Feature:Edward L. Alban recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where he discussed Stealing Forbidden Dreams, sharing insights on the complexities of the human mind and the creative process behind capturing the fleeting moments between wakefulness and sleep. Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjTJgmHS1uI

