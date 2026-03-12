Lavon Hodge Turns Pain into Purpose in Faith-Filled Memoir 'Beautifully Broken'

NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly presents Beautifully Broken : Learning to Trust God in My Brokenness by Lavon Hodge , a powerful and deeply personal testimony that reveals how God transforms pain into purpose. Through unwavering faith and raw honesty, Lavon Hodge invites readers to see themselves not through the lens of trauma, but through the boundless love of God.Rooted in spiritual truth and personal resilience, Beautifully Broken confronts the long-term impact of maternal rejection and sexual trauma while offering hope, restoration, and a renewed understanding of identity in Christ. Lavon Hodge reminds readers that brokenness is not the end of the story, it is often the beginning of God’s greatest work.Quote from the Author“Learn to see yourself through the lens of God’s love and not your brokenness. It is only then that you will truly understand just how valued you are to His plan and purpose. Your trauma is just a launching pad for the great things that He has in store for you. Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard all that God has for you when you put your trust in Him.”(Theme: Trusting God through trauma, embracing healing, and recognizing that our broken pieces can become part of His divine masterpiece.)Reader Impressions“A courageous and faith-filled testimony that reminds us God can redeem even our deepest wounds.” — Reader, Florida“Lavon’s story touched my heart. It gave me hope that my past does not define my future.” —Reader, Texas“This book is raw, honest, and spiritually uplifting. A powerful reminder that God restores.” — Reader, GeorgiaAbout the BookIn Beautifully Broken, Lavon Hodge courageously shares her journey through childhood pain, rejection, abuse, and the emotional scars that followed her into adulthood. With vulnerability and faith-filled conviction, she explores how trauma shapes identity, relationships, and one’s ability to love, and how healing becomes possible through Christ.This book asks the difficult but necessary questions:• How can someone find beauty after enduring constant abuse and rejection?• How do you become an overcomer through Christ and claim the abundant life promised to you?Through heartfelt storytelling and spiritual reflection, Lavon Hodge demonstrates that what was meant to destroy you can become a testimony that heals others. Her story is not only one of survival, it is one of spiritual rebirth, forgiveness, and restoration.Beautifully Broken serves as both memoir and ministry encouraging readers to confront their pain, reclaim their worth, and trust that God is able to transform broken fragments into something breathtakingly whole.Author BiographyBorn in Saint Vincent, British West Indies, and raised in the United States Virgin Islands, Lavon Hodge is a retired U.S. Army Soldier with over 28 years of dedicated military service. She holds a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.Her life experiences including military service, academic achievement, motherhood, life after divorce, and living abroad shape the depth and compassion evident in her writing. Faith is the foundation of her message, and her passion for openness and authenticity shines through every page.Lavon enjoys reading, traveling, exploring nature, and volunteering to serve others. She aspires to continue writing stories that inspire spiritual growth, resilience, and transformation.“If my story blesses you, give all glory and honor to God, for He is the true Author of restoration.”Media & EventsLavon Hodge recently appeared in a live interview on The Chris Voss Show, hosted by Chris Voss, where she discussed the inspiration behind Beautifully Broken, her personal journey through trauma and healing, and the faith that shaped her powerful memoir.Watch the full interview here:Book Details• Title: Beautifully Broken: Learning to Trust God in My Brokenness• Author: Lavon Hodge• Genre/Category: Inspirational / Christian Living• ISBN: 979-8893334692• Format: Paperback and E-book• Purchase Link: https://www.amazon.com/Beautifully-Broken-Learning-Trust-Brokenness/dp/B0DKB3BZ4X Connect with the AuthorWebsite: https://www.beautifullybless.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.