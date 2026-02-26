Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A3001543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/26/2026 0549 hours

STREET: I 89 N

TOWN: Brookfield

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 37

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Lawliss

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR x2, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS

PASSENGER: Matthew Barnett

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, VSP Berlin received a report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the town of Brookfield, VT. Troopers responded and identified the operator as 46-year-old Nicholas Lawliss of Barre City, VT. It was determined that Lawliss was traveling on Interstate 89 North when his vehicle slid off the road and landed on its roof. While on scene, Troopers discovered that Lawliss was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and violating his conditions of release. Lawliss was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later arraigned at Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 02/26/2026 at 1500 hours.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint- Negligent Operation T23 VSA 1091

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2026 1500 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.