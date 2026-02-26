Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Multiple Offenses
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A3001543
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/26/2026 0549 hours
STREET: I 89 N
TOWN: Brookfield
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 37
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Lawliss
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR x2, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS
PASSENGER: Matthew Barnett
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, VSP Berlin received a report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the town of Brookfield, VT. Troopers responded and identified the operator as 46-year-old Nicholas Lawliss of Barre City, VT. It was determined that Lawliss was traveling on Interstate 89 North when his vehicle slid off the road and landed on its roof. While on scene, Troopers discovered that Lawliss was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and violating his conditions of release. Lawliss was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later arraigned at Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 02/26/2026 at 1500 hours.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint- Negligent Operation T23 VSA 1091
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2026 1500 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
