FW: Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault on LEO, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1002013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600 x3

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2026 at approximately 0914

INCIDENT LOCATION: Magoon Road, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Ryan D. Magoon

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/13/2026, at approximately 0914 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Magoon Road in the town of Londonderry, Vermont. On scene investigation revealed that Ryan D. Magoon, 37, of Londonderry, Vermont had caused fear of serious bodily injury or death to a family/household member. Subsequently, Magoon was arrested, during which he resisted and assaulted an arresting Trooper. Magoon was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5000.00 bail. He is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 03/16/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/2026

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.