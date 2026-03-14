Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,184 in the last 365 days.

FW: Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault on LEO, Resisting Arrest

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1002013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Cody Carnehammar                          

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600 x3

 

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2026 at approximately 0914

INCIDENT LOCATION: Magoon Road, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Ryan D. Magoon                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/13/2026, at approximately 0914 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Magoon Road in the town of Londonderry, Vermont. On scene investigation revealed that Ryan D. Magoon, 37, of Londonderry, Vermont had caused fear of serious bodily injury or death to a family/household member. Subsequently, Magoon was arrested, during which he resisted and assaulted an arresting Trooper. Magoon was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5000.00 bail. He is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 03/16/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/2026    

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FW: Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault on LEO, Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.