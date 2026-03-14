FW: Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault on LEO, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1002013
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600 x3
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2026 at approximately 0914
INCIDENT LOCATION: Magoon Road, Londonderry, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Ryan D. Magoon
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/13/2026, at approximately 0914 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Magoon Road in the town of Londonderry, Vermont. On scene investigation revealed that Ryan D. Magoon, 37, of Londonderry, Vermont had caused fear of serious bodily injury or death to a family/household member. Subsequently, Magoon was arrested, during which he resisted and assaulted an arresting Trooper. Magoon was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5000.00 bail. He is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 03/16/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/2026
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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