Silverlight Digital Named a 2026 Google Premier Partner

New York-based pharma and healthcare media agency earns 2026 Google Premier Partner status, ranking in the top 3% of U.S. partners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverlight Digital, a New York–based pharmaceutical and healthcare media agency, has been named a 2026 Google Premier Partner, placing the agency among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States.

Google awards Premier Partner status annually to a select group of agencies that demonstrate sustained excellence in Google Ads performance, client growth, and advanced product expertise. The recognition reflects Silverlight Digital’s ability to drive measurable impact for brands operating in highly regulated and complex therapeutic categories, including rare disease, specialty pharma, and broader healthcare sectors.

As a 2026 Premier Partner, Silverlight Digital receives access to exclusive tools, beta opportunities, and dedicated Google support designed to accelerate client growth. The agency is also featured in the Google Partners directory, enabling brands to identify trusted, top-tier media partners.

“Achieving Premier Partner status reinforces our commitment to disciplined strategy, hands-on execution, and measurable performance,” said Ruth Nightengale, VP of Client Success at Silverlight Digital. “Our clients operate in some of the most nuanced areas of healthcare marketing. This recognition underscores the strength of our team and the results we deliver across both healthcare provider and patient audiences.”

About Google Partners

The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of brands and businesses. Premier Partner status is awarded annually to the top-performing agencies within the program based on performance, client growth, and product adoption.

About Silverlight Digital

Silverlight Digital is a New York–based, media-only agency delivering full-funnel, omnichannel media strategy, planning, buying, and analytics for pharmaceutical and healthcare brands. With deep expertise in rare disease and complex therapeutic categories, the agency combines in-house programmatic trading, advanced audience targeting, and real-time optimization to drive measurable impact across brand launches, lifecycle management, and demand generation initiatives.

