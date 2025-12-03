Silverlight Digital Marks One Year as Media AOR for Chiesi Global Rare Brands and Expands to Chiesi USA Care Portfolio

Silverlight Digital expands on its award-nominated rare-disease work, strengthening its collaboration with Chiesi to deliver data-driven media across portfolios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverlight Digital, an independent digital media agency specializing in healthcare and rare disease, celebrates one year as Media Agency of Record for Chiesi Global Rare Diseases and announces its expansion to support Chiesi USA Care Brands in 2026.

This achievement highlights Silverlight Digital’s unwavering dedication to collaborating with innovative life sciences organizations to implement precise, data-driven media strategies in the specialized, critically important rare disease sector.

As Media Agency of Record, Silverlight Digital (Silverlight) manages the digital media strategy, planning, and execution for Chiesi’s rare disease treatments, disease-state education initiatives, and specialized care brands. Each campaign delivers measurable impact, educating healthcare professionals (HCPs) and connecting patients and caregivers with trusted, life-changing resources.

Through its strategic partnership with Chiesi, Silverlight Digital continues to advance awareness and engagement across the rare-disease community while building the foundation for an expanded, cross-portfolio collaboration with Chiesi USA Care Brands in 2026. The agency’s integrated approach leverages deep category expertise, compliant precision targeting, and actionable analytics to ensure every media investment drives meaningful results.

“This partnership with Chiesi reflects our shared commitment to making an impact where it matters most, improving patient outcomes,” said Lori Goldberg, CEO, Silverlight Digital. “Our work together in rare disease has laid the groundwork for even greater success as we expand to serve Chiesi Care Brands.”

Building on the Success of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Rare and specialty diseases demand nuanced strategies to reach both patients and the medical professionals who manage complex treatment pathways. Silverlight Digital’s campaigns deliver targeted education, resources, and support that help close knowledge gaps and improve outcomes.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved with Silverlight Digital in the rare disease space,” said Donal Murphy, VP of Marketing, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. “Their partnership has helped elevate our disease awareness efforts and strengthen our engagement with the HCP community.”

Ryan Dunkerley, Senior Manager, Digital Marketing, Chiesi Global Care, added: “As we expand our collaboration, we’re excited to bring Silverlight Digital’s strategic expertise and data-driven approach to our broader portfolio. Their deep understanding of healthcare audiences and dedication to performance make them an invaluable partner.”

A Legacy of Championing Challenger Brands

Silverlight Digital has built its reputation as a trusted partner to healthcare brands navigating complex, competitive markets. Recently recognized as a Finalist for the MM+M Rare Disease Agency of the Year award, the agency continues to champion challenger brands through innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact.

Supported by an in-house trading desk and a team of healthcare-specialized media experts spanning digital and traditional channels—including search, social, programmatic, display, and video—Silverlight Digital optimizes every media investment to drive measurable engagement and sustained brand growth.

About Silverlight Digital

Silverlight Digital is an independent media agency specializing in healthcare and pharmaceutical advertising. Recognized in MM+M’s Agency 100 Report for nine consecutive years and a finalist for Rare Disease Agency of the Year, Silverlight Digital partners with emerging and established brands to craft innovative, data-driven media strategies that drive awareness, education, and measurable results.

Learn more at www.silverlightdigital.com

