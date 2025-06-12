Silverlight Digital Named to 2025 MM+M Agency 100 for the 9th Consecutive Year

For MM+M’s creative assignment to design a board game, we reimagined the nostalgic favorite Cranium—a game that challenges your whole brain.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverlight Digital, an independent healthcare and pharmaceutical media agency, is proud to announce its inclusion on the MM+M Agency 100 for the ninth consecutive year. This honor recognizes North America's top healthcare marketing agencies and celebrates excellence in strategic vision, innovation, and growth.

Silverlight Digital’s revenue grew by 6% in 2024, reaching $31.6 million, boosting the agency’s ranking from 77th to 73rd on this year’s MM+M Agency 100 list. This growth was fueled by expansion into new media channels and increased client investment. The results speak for themselves: one campaign exceeded its reach goal by 301% and delivered a 70% year-over-year increase in conversions.

“We’re honored to be recognized again by MM+M and proud of the exceptional work our team continues to deliver,” said Lori Goldberg, CEO of Silverlight Digital. “We’re embracing change, building new capabilities like our internal AI Task Force, and helping clients succeed in an evolving healthcare landscape.”

Further advancing its client partnerships, the agency launched Silverlight Strategy Advisors—a consulting division focused on commercialization strategy, omnichannel planning, and brand growth. With this expansion, Silverlight offers clients deeper insights and cross-functional expertise to navigate the complexities of today’s healthcare environment.

This year’s profile features several client wins, including Allogene Therapeutics, Bioventus Canada, Chiesi Rare, LinusBio, Oxford BioDynamics, Passage Bio, and another LEO Pharma launch coming later this summer.

Each year, MM+M challenges agencies to showcase their identity with a themed visual. This year’s prompt inspired Silverlight Digital to create a Cranium-style board game design, symbolizing the agency’s dynamic approach to media—leveraging strategy, creativity, and collaboration to engage every part of the healthcare marketing brain. Let us know what you think.

About Silverlight Digital

Silverlight Digital is an award-winning media agency specializing in healthcare and pharmaceutical advertising. The agency combines deep industry knowledge with data-driven media strategies to reach niche patient populations and healthcare providers through search, programmatic, endemic, and social platforms. Learn more at www.silverlightdigital.com.

